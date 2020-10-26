Leading award-winning provider of video collaboration systems AVer Europe has announced its support for hybrid working with its AVer EP65 interactive flat panel, completely integrated with Zoom Rooms.

A 65-inch display panel featuring 4K camera technology, a Windows 10 IoT processor and 20 touchpoints, the AVer EP65 delivers enterprise grade video conferencing. The EP65 transforms any meeting room into a streamlined collaboration hub for both video conferencing and face-to-face brainstorming, making working practices efficient wherever the team is based.

The AVer EP65 offers true all-in-one capability and requires no connection of external devices to make video calls. The panel is also easy to set up with plug and play simplicity and intuitive user experience in seconds.

The 4K P-CAP touchscreen on the EP65 is made of level 7 MoHS toughened glass that is resistant to glare and fingerprints. Users can mount the EP65 on the wall or affix it to a mobile rolling stand to take its powerful features all over the office, helping staff to keep safe distances at all times and creating a truly agile workplace optimised for hybrid working.

Rene Buhay, AVer Europe Vice President Sales Marketing, comments: "The EP65 is an ideal investment for hybrid working, ensuring that staff can collaborate with colleagues wherever they are without having to compromise on quality.

"The way we work has fundamentally changed due to the global pandemic and companies need to remain agile so that communication and productivity doesn't drop. Having enterprise grade products like the EP65 enable companies to be prepared for the future of hybrid working."

The AVer EP65 is available from Nuvola Distribution. For more information, please visit www.avereurope.com.

MSRP: £6499 ex VAT.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence, AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

http://www.avereurope.com

About Nuvola Distribution

Nuvola Distribution Ltd. is a global distributor delivering Unified Communications, Network, Data, Security, Wireless and Audio/Video products. Tel: +44 (0)1628 906 010.

www.nuvoladistribution.com.

