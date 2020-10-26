

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continue to rise, as the country recorded highest 7-day average of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.



The seven-day average of new cases hit 68,767 on Sunday, beating the previous high of 67,293 reported on July 22. The increased was driven by the two highest single days of new cases on Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, the country recorded 79,852 new infections, while on Friday it was a record 84,244 new cases.



The US recorded more than 60,889 new cases on Sunday. The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected over 8.89 million people in the country has taken lives of more than 230 thousand people.



The pandemic has now killed at least 1.16 people worldwide with more than 43.2 million people been diagnosed with COVID-19.



Despite accelerated growth in new coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the worsening of outbreak in the country is a 'Fake News Media Conspiracy.'



Trump also said that the country has the most cases in the world only because 'we TEST, TEST, TEST.'



'Cases up because we TEST, TEST, TEST. A Fake News Media Conspiracy. Many young people who heal very fast. 99.9%. Corrupt Media conspiracy at all time high. On November 4th., topic will totally change. VOTE!' he tweeted.



Meanwhile, British pharma giant AstraZeneca on Monday said its potential Covid-19 vaccine has produced a similar immune response in older and younger adults. AstraZeneca, which is developing its potential Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with the University of Oxford, said adverse responses to the vaccine among the elderly were also found to be lower.



