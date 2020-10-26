F&M Bank Corp. Announces Third Quarter Earnings and Dividend

TIMBERVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / F & M Bank Corp. (OTCQX:FMBM), parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank, announces its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020 and third quarter dividend to shareholders.

As the global pandemic continues, the company continually assesses our procedures to maintain the safety of our customers, employees and community while serving their financial needs. Farmers & Merchants Bank continues to operate our branches in a drive-thru only capacity daily, with courier pick up and by appointment lobby transactions.

As of September 30, 2020, we had processed 717 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for a balance of $62.6 million. These loans are funded by participation in the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility. In addition, we have processed 922 individual loan deferrals. As of September 30, 2020, 99 loans remain in deferral with a balance of $19.1 million which represents 3.1% of loans outstanding exclusive of PPP balances.

Selected financial highlights for the quarter include:

Net income of $2.21 million.

Net interest margin of 3.60%.

Total deposits increased $26.9 million and $175.1 million, respectively for the quarter and for the trailing 12 months.

Nonperforming loans decreased to 0.42% of total assets at the end of the quarter from 0.45% on 6/30/20 and 0.98% on 9/30/2019.

Allowance for loan losses totaled 1.57% of loans held for investment (1.72% excluding PPP loans).

Mark Hanna, President, commented "Our second quarter earnings of $2.21 million is a slight improvement over second quarter for core earnings ($2.06 million), second quarter total earnings ($2.63 million) included recognition of $567,000 for implementation of a mortgage rate lock derivative associated with our mortgage company pipeline. Our net interest margin of 3.60% shows a historical decline but remains strong especially given the changes in our balance sheet. F&M's liquidity has increased significantly over the last four quarters and we are implementing strategic solutions to leverage these assets including deploying $102.7 million into the investment portfolio since year end 2019. Despite the current low-rate environment, these strategies should augment our net interest margin in the future."

Mr. Hanna continued, "Nonperforming loans have improved dramatically over prior year, decreasing $3.7 million since third quarter of 2019, and $1.5 million since year end 2019. We feel these efforts put F&M in a strong position to manage the current economic uncertainty while seeking opportunities for continued growth in the communities we serve."

On October 23, 2020 our Board of Directors declared a third quarter dividend of $.26 per share to common shareholders. Based on our most recent trade price of $19.21 per share this constitutes a 5.41% yield on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2020."

F & M Bank Corp. is an independent, locally-owned, financial holding company, offering a full range of financial services, through its subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank's eleven banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page and Augusta Counties, Virginia. The Bank also provides additional services through a loan production office located in Penn Laird, VA and through its subsidiaries, F&M Mortgage and VSTitle, both of which are located in Harrisonburg, VA. Additional information may be found by contacting us on the internet at www.fmbankva.com or by calling (540) 896-8941.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory policies, and a variety of other matters. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release.

F & M Bank Corp.

Key Statistics

2020 2019 Q3 Q2 Q1 YTD Q3 Q2 Q1 YTD Net Income (000's) $ 2,207 $ 2,626 $ 1,189 $ 6,022 $ (186 ) $ 1,634 $ 1,287 $ 2,735 Net Income available to Common $ 2,142 $ 2,560 $ 1,123 $ 5,825 $ (265 ) $ 1,556 $ 1,208 $ 2,499 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.67 $ 0.80 $ 0.35 $ 1.82 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.48 $ 0.38 $ 0.78 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.76 $ 0.35 $ 1.76 Return on Average Assets 0.88 % 1.17 % 0.58 % 0.81 % -0.09 % 0.83 % 0.67 % 0.46 % Return on Average Equity 9.44 % 11.50 % 5.23 % 8.68 % -0.81 % 7.12 % 5.68 % 4.00 % Dividend Payout Ratio 38.81 % 32.50 % 74.29 % 42.86 % -325.00 % 52.08 % 65.79 % 97.44 % Net Interest Margin 3.33 % 3.55 % 3.97 % 3.60 % 4.39 % 4.47 % 4.67 % 4.52 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.94 % 4.20 % 4.88 % 4.31 % 5.35 % 5.42 % 5.54 % 5.46 % Yield on Average Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.87 % 0.92 % 1.27 % 1.00 % 1.34 % 1.33 % 1.21 % 1.29 % Net Interest Spread 3.07 % 3.28 % 3.61 % 3.31 % 4.01 % 4.09 % 4.33 % 4.17 % Provision for Loan Losses (000's) $ 1,000 $ 800 $ 1,500 $ 3,300 $ 3,750 $ 1,600 $ 1,450 $ 6,800 Net Charge-offs $ 208 $ 203 $ 453 $ 864 $ 817 $ 483 $ 1,757 $ 3,057 Net Charge-offs as a % of Loans 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.30 % 0.17 % 0.52 % 0.30 % 1.09 % 0.65 % Non-Performing Loans (000's) $ 4,254 $ 4,465 $ 4,168 $ 4,254 $ 7,978 $ 11,688 $ 10,587 $ 7,978 Non-Performing Loans to Total Assets 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.42 % 0.98 % 1.45 % 1.36 % 0.98 % Non-Performing Assets (000's) $ 4,420 $ 5,625 $ 5,504 $ 4,420 $ 9,649 $ 13,657 $ 12,761 $ 9,649 Non-Performing Assets to Assets 0.44 % 0.57 % 0.66 % 0.44 % 1.19 % 1.69 % 1.64 % 1.19 % Efficiency Ratio 65.35 % 65.33 % 70.51 % 66.94 % 67.63 % 65.32 % 67.15 % 66.70 %

The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are nontaxable (i.e. municipal securities and loan income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns nontaxable interest income from municipal loans and securities, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above. The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The efficiency ratio is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine operating efficiency. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investments portfolio and Other Real Estate Owned. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate how efficiently it utilizes its operating structure to create income. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a greater percentage of its income to expenses.

F & M Bank Corp.

Financial Highlights

For Nine Months Ended September 30, INCOME STATEMENT Unaudited 2020 Unaudited 2019 Interest and Dividend Income $ 27,280,319 $ 29,279,627 Interest Expense 4,515,221 5,025,175 Net Interest Income 22,765,098 24,254,452 Non-Interest Income 9,016,182 6,909,369 Provision for Loan Losses 3,300,000 6,800,000 Impairment of long lived assets 19,193 - Other Non-Interest Expenses 21,788,981 21,597,748 Income Before Income Taxes 6,673,106 2,766,076 Provision for Income Taxes 545,418 (74,786) Less Minority Interest (income)/loss (105,193) (106,161) Net Income $ 6,022,495 $ 2,734,661 Dividend on preferred stock 197,194 235,966 Net Income available to common shareholders $ 5,825,301 $ 2,498,695 Average Common Shares Outstanding 3,197,718 3,175,192 Net Income Per Common Share Dividends Declared 1.82.78 .78.76 BALANCE SHEET Unaudited September 30, 2020 Unaudited September 30, 2019 Cash and Due from Banks $ 14,504,566 $ 14,324,290 Interest Bearing Bank Deposits 1,237,866 1,599,711 Federal Funds Sold 73,407,000 12,963,000 Loans Held for Sale 88,038,925 80,862,723 Loans Held for Investment 672,524,536 631,828,822 Less Allowance for Loan Losses (10,825,739) (8,982,258) Net Loans Held for Investment 661,698,797 622,846,564 Securities 118,888,764 20,084,814 Other Assets 57,647,889 60,556,108 Total Assets $ 1,015,423,807 $ 813,237,210 Deposits $ 793,535,570 $ 618,434,553 Short Term Debt - 20,000,000 Long Term Debt 106,510,013 64,308,789 Other Liabilities 21,698,045 19,600,307 Total Liabilities 921,743,628 722,343,649 Preferred Stock 4,591,623 5,591,623 Common Equity 89,088,556 85,301,938 Stockholders' Equity 93,680,179 90,893,561 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,015,423,807 $ 813,237,210 Book Value Per Common Share $ 27.85 $ 26.86 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 27.84 $ 26.89

CONTACT:

Carrie Comer

EVP/Chief Financial Officer

540-896-8941 or ccomer@fmbankva.com

SOURCE: F & M Bank Corp.

