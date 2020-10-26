Technavio has been monitoring the global construction equipment rental market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005614/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Equipment Rental Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the construction equipment rental market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

ECRCE segment led the growth of the market in 2019.

ECRCE segment led the growth of the market in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing focus on AGVs is one of the key trends in the market

The increasing focus on AGVs is one of the key trends in the market At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Plc, HERC HOLDINGS INC., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Komatsu Ltd., LOXAM SAS, Sarens Bestuur NV, Toyota Industries Corp., and United Rentals Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Plc, HERC HOLDINGS INC., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Komatsu Ltd., LOXAM SAS, Sarens Bestuur NV, Toyota Industries Corp., and United Rentals Inc. are some of the major market participants. What are the key market drivers?

The increased investment in infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities.

The increased investment in infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. How big is the NORTH AMERICA market?

The market in North America is expected to grow by 39% during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Plc, HERC HOLDINGS INC., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Komatsu Ltd., LOXAM SAS, Sarens Bestuur NV, Toyota Industries Corp., and United Rentals Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increased investment in infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this construction equipment rental market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Construction Equipment Rental Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Construction Equipment Rental Market is segmented as below:

Product ECRCE MHE

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41362

Construction Equipment Rental Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The construction equipment rental market report covers the following areas:

Construction Equipment Rental Market Size

Construction Equipment Rental Market Trends

Construction Equipment Rental Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing focus on AGVs as one of the prime reasons driving the Construction Equipment Rental Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Construction Equipment Rental Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction equipment rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the construction equipment rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction equipment rental market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction equipment rental market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

ECRCE Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MHE Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Caterpillar Inc.

Cramo Plc

HERC HOLDINGS INC.

Jungheinrich AG

KION GROUP AG

Komatsu Ltd.

LOXAM SAS

Sarens Bestuur NV

Toyota Industries Corp.

United Rentals, Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005614/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/