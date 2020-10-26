Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Bioscience Extends Warrant Term

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in oral drug delivery platforms, has determined to extend the term of an aggregate 1,823,745 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), which were issued pursuant to a private placement of units.

The Warrants were issued in two tranches pursuant to which 1,554,245 Warrants were issued on November 13, 2019 and 269,500 Warrants were issued on November 28, 2019. The Warrants currently have a two year term whereby they are exercisable at a price of US$0.80 per share until the first anniversary of issuance and thereafter are exercisable at a price of US$1.20 until the end of the term.

The Warrant term will be extended, pursuant to Canadian Securities Exchange policy, from two years to five years with no changes to the exercise price. The Warrants will remain exercisable at a price of US$0.80 per share until the first year anniversary of issuance and thereafter at a price of US$1.20 until the end of the extended term, being November 13, 2024 as to 1,554,245 Warrants and November 28, 2024 as to 269,500 Warrants.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s (OTCQX:LXRP, CSE: LXX) proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH increases bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduces time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to minutes, and masks unwanted tastes for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine, and other molecules. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a federally licensed research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 18 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

