Campaign Writer: RocketReach Alternatives to Sales Prospecting During Covid

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / RocketReach is a sales prospecting tool that allows users to connect directly with the right business-to-business (B2B) decision makers, using the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dial phone numbers. More than 3.5 million businesses use RocketReach for their machine learning technology that distills 1000's of public datapoints, discovering verified email, phone numbers and social media profiles for over 300 million profiles, and 10 million companies worldwide.

RocketReach allows businesses to grow faster. Image Credit: Shutterstock.com / One Photo.

RocketReach: Rocket Fuel for Your Company Growth

RocketReach (rocketreach.co) is your first-degree connection to any professional. Connect directly with the right decision makers, using the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dial phone numbers.

RocketReach's mission is that it believes in a culture of high accountability and low oversight, where data and experimentation guide decision-making and direction. They care deeply about data, science, elegant solutions, and most of all, the needs of their users. Their data consists of real-time verified data for 430 million professionals across 20 million companies globally. Used by over 6.1 million users to power sales, recruiting, and marketing at companies both large and small. Prospect, connect and converse with your leads at scale.

Social media accounts include: Twitter @RocketReachCo, Facebook @rocketreachco, Linkedin @rocketreach.co, and others, including RocketReach YouTube videos. Social media hashtag commonly used is RocketReach.

Your first-degree connection to any professional. Image Credit: RocketReach.co.

RocketReach Google Chrome Extension

There is a RocketReach Google Chrome extension plugin available to download and install from the Google Chrome web store. Titled "RocketReach Chrome Extension - Find any Email" and listed under the "Productivity" category, RocketReach has over 279 user reviews rating it 4.3 out of 5 stars on average. It also shows 200,000+ users of the RocketReach plugin.

RocketReach is the most accurate email finder, and it's easy to use. RocketReach will return emails, social links for at least 85% of your prospects. All emails are SMTP validated, to ensure that they do not bounce. Emails are generated at real time to ensure maximum accuracy.

RocketReach plugin from the chrome web store. Image Credit: Google Chrome.

RocketReach Platform Products and Solutions

RocketReach has multiple solutions available.

Advanced Search: Advanced search features make it easier to narrow down the contacts you really want to be speaking to.

Bulk Lookups: Upload a .csv file and let RocketReach do the work for you. They offer competitive bulk rates so you can save both time and money.

Team Plans: RocketReach makes collaborating with your team easy. Share contacts, pool credits, and much more.

API: Automate lead generation, contact discovery, people search, profile enrichment, company search or a myriad other use cases using their lightweight, intuitive REST API.

Email Outreach: Send email campaigns within RocketReach.

Top RocketReach Alternatives

These are some of the top RocketReach alternatives for productivity contact finding tools for uncovering email addresses and cell phone numbers. RocketReach was also ranked in the Best Contact Finder Tools list.

Swordfish AI (swordfish.ai) ZoomInfo (zoominfo.com) DiscoverOrg (discoverorg.com) Lusha (lusha.co) ContactOut (contactout.com) UpLead (uplead.com) AeroLeads (aeroleads.com) Voila Norbert (voilanorbert.com)

RocketReach Review in Contact Finder

RocketReach Review in Contact Finder magazine. Image Credit: Contact Finder.



RocketReach Video Demo - How to use RocketReach to Find Email Addresses

Video of RocketReach from YouTube channel.

Alternatively, see RocketReach's overview video directly on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3HEnAenaYo

About Campaign Writer:

Campaign Writer is a leading sales and marketing content writing copywriting firm working with Top Professionals, Executives and Leaders in their field, to help tell their story more effectively through its Team of Award-Winning Copywriters, Wordsmiths, and Ghostwriters, for sales, marketing, public relations, direct response and email marketing campaigns. Campaign Writer is led by Chief Strategy Officer Marty Stewart.

For a strategic exploratory conversation on how your company can leverage content writing, visit https://CampaignWriter.com. Or, call toll-free +1-877-463-9777 within the United States, or +1-702-997-1222 if calling Internationally.

SOURCE: Campaign Writer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/612362/RocketReach-Alternatives-to-Sales-Prospecting-During-Covid