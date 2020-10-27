Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings and Share Repurchase Program

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reported net income of $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, a 12% increase over the $2.6 million earned the previous quarter, and a 16% decrease compared to the $3.4 million earned the third quarter of 2019. Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $0.86, an increase of $0.09 as compared to $0.77 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and a decrease of $0.17 as compared to $1.03 earned for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The third quarter 2020 results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 10.64% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 1.03%.

The earnings increase compared to the most recent quarter was primarily driven by an increase in net revenue from the sale and servicing of residential mortgage loans, which was partially offset by an increase in operating expenses. Net interest income for the quarter increased only slightly compared to the most recent quarter.

The decrease in net income for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of last year reflects an increase in the provision for loan losses, a decrease in net gain on sale of securities and an increase in operating expenses, which were partially offset by growth in net interest income and net revenue from the sale and servicing of residential mortgage loans.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company reported net income of $7.5 million, a 3% increase over the $7.3 million reported for the first nine months of 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 3% to $2.26 compared to $2.20 for the first nine months of 2019. The Company's results for the first nine months of 2020 produced a return on average assets of 0.95% and a return on average equity of 9.69%.

Total assets of the company increased by $162 million, or 17%, to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $963.9 million as of December 31, 2019. Total gross loans increased by $57.2 million, or 9%, and total investment securities increased $80.3 million, or 34%, during the first nine months of 2020. Total Deposits increased by $131.2 million, or 16%, to $960.8 million compared to $829.6 million at the end of 2019.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $9.9 million, unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2020, and up $1.1 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of last year. The net interest margin was 3.83% for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to 3.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and 3.93% for the third quarter of last year.

The increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of last year was driven by the overall increase in earning assets and recognition $0.7 million of PPP fees. Balance sheet growth reflects the origination of approximately $84 million of PPP loans, liquidity from other pandemic stimulus programs and an overall influx of deposits. While the increase in overall earning assets added to net interest income, the net interest margin on the assets added was lean, with PPP loans earning 1% and the remaining liquidity being deployed in the investment portfolio, where yields were at historical lows, or held at the Federal Reserve. Despite the deployment of funds into lower interest rate assets the net interest margin held up well at 3.83% for the third quarter of 2020 as recognition of PPP fees offset the effect of the low interest being earned rate on the PPP loans.

Average total loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, equaled $693.4 million, a $7.7 million, or 1%, decrease as compared to the previous quarter, and a $60.2 million, or 10%, increase over the same quarter a year ago. The average total loans for the third quarter and second quarters of 2020 included $84 million and $63 million of average PPP loans, respectively.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, equaled $943.8 million, a $25.0 million, or 3% increase over the previous quarter, and a $111.9 million, or 13%, increase over the same quarter a year ago. The increase in average total deposits included PPP funds deposited by borrowers, other stimulus money received by customers and other deposit growth.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, increased by $3.3 million, or 13%, to $28.4 million as compared to $25.1 million for the first nine months of 2019. The net interest margin for the first nine months of 2020 decreased by two basis points to 3.89% compared to 3.91% for the first nine months of 2019. Average total loans for the first nine months of 2020 were $674.5 million, an increase of $74.8 million, or 12%, as compared to $599.7 million for the first nine months of 2019. Average total deposits for the first nine months of 2020 were $901.5 million, an increase of $93.3 million, or 12%, as compared to $808.2 million for the first nine months of 2019. The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate cuts to address the economic fallout from the pandemic resulted in a forty-four basis point decrease in the year to date yield on average earning assets as compared to the first three quarters of 2019. The Company acted swiftly to lower funding costs achieving a forty-four basis point decrease in the cost of deposits and a fifty basis point drop in cost of funds limiting the decrease in the net interest margin to two basis points compared to the first three quarters of 2019.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, totaled $2.6 million, as compared to $2.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The provision for the first nine months of 2020 increased to $5.9 million compared to $1 million for the first nine months of 2019. The increased provision reflects elevated charge-offs in the third quarter of 2020, and uncertainty related to the impact COVID-19 may have on future loan losses. Net charge-offs during the third quarter equaled $2.8 million, bringing the total up to $3.9 million for the first nine months of 2020. The charge-offs in the third quarter included $2.7 million related to one relationship.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures that were performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $11.0 million as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $11.6 million as of June 30, 2020, and $9.1 million at September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets equaled 0.97%, as compared to 1.05% at June 30, 2020, and 0.93% at September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.44% as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 1.43% at June 30, 2020, and 1.28% as of September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020 is 1.64% compared to 1.60% at June 30, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans decreased to 90.8% as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 93.6% at June 30, 2020, and 94.7% at September 30, 2019.

While overall delinquency rates and non-performing asset levels have not increased, management believes that current economic conditions could result in elevated losses in future quarters. Many borrowers have taken advantage of PPP, other stimulus programs, and the loan modifications provided by Blackhawk. Management expects to continue recording elevated provision for loan losses for the rest of the year, and will continue being proactive with borrowers to ensure credit issues are identified and addressed as early as possible, improving the overall probability of repayment.

Blackhawk has provided payment relief to borrowers negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including payment deferrals, interest only payments and forbearance agreements offering other relief. During the third quarter many of these customers had returned to normal payments, however, some were still under the original or extended modification agreements. The total balance of loans under COVID-related modifications decreased by $45.5 million to $23.2 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $68.7 million in June 30, 2020. Blackhawk's exposure to borrowers in high risk industries that received a modification and not returned to normal payments as of September 30, 2020 decreased by $39.5 million or 76%, compared to June 30, 2020. The table below summarizes the company's total outstanding balance and modified loan balance by industry code. The balances in the tables exclude loans originated under PPP, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA:

As of 9/30/20 (balance in thousands) Balance of Loans by Modification Type Industry Portfolio Balance* Payment Deferrals Interest Only Other Total Modified Percent of Portfolio Modified High Risk Industries Arts, Entertainment and Recreation 4,208 - - - - 0 % Health Care and Social Assistance 49,250 2,441 2,720 - 5,161 10 % Hospitality and Food Services 29,505 4,149 7 - 4,156 14 % Other Services (except Public Admin) 14,401 1,098 - - 1,098 8 % Real Estate Rental and Leasing 108,882 - 814 - 814 1 % Retail Trade 40,798 1,078 - - 1,078 3 % High Risk Industries Total 247,044 8,766 3,541 - 12,307 5 % Other Industries and Consumer Total Construction 32,247 - 387 - 387 1 % Manufacturing 102,404 309 - - 309 0 % Other Industries 100,440 2,587 3,519 - 6,106 6 % Consumer, Mortgage and Other 113,071 467 - 3,600 4,067 4 % Other Industries and Consumer Total 348,162 3,363 3,906 3,600 10,869 3 % Grand Total 595,206 12,129 7,447 3,600 23,176 4 % *Excluding loans held for sale and PPP loans

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses

Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, totaled $5.7 million, a $0.8 million increase compared to $4.9 million the prior quarter, and a $1.0 million increase over the $4.6 million recorded in the third quarter of 2019. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2020 includes increases of $0.2 million in net gain on sale of loans, $0.4 million in net loan servicing income and $0.1 million in deposit service charges. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2019 includes a $2.1 million increase in net gain on sale of loans, which was offset by a $0.3 million decrease in deposit service fees and an $0.9 million decrease in net gains on the sale of securities.

Non-interest income for the first nine months of 2020 increased $2.5 million, or 22%, to $13.8 million as compared to $11.3 million for the first nine months of 2019, including a $4.6 million increase in gain on sale of loans. This increase was offset by $0.5 million decrease in deposit service charges, a $0.5 million decrease in loan servicing income and a $1.1 million decrease in gain on sale of securities.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, totaled $9.3 million, increasing by $0.3 million, or 4%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and increasing by $0.8 million, or 9%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increases compared to the third quarter of 2019 were driven primarily by the variable compensation related to increased mortgage loan originations.

Operating expenses for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, totaled $26.8 million, a $0.7 million, or 3%, increase over the first nine month of 2019. The 2019 results included $2 million of nonrecurring acquisition related expenses. Excluding these expenses, operating expenses would have increased by $2.7 million, or 11%, over the first nine months of last year. The increase reflects operating the three acquired locations for the full nine months, versus only seven months in the first nine months of 2019, and the increased variable compensation related to the mortgage banking activity.

Share Repurchase Program

At its meeting on October 21, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to 200,000 shares of its outstanding common stock.

According to Todd James, Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.'s President and CEO, "the stock repurchase program announced today is part of an overall plan to balance the use of Company resources to support all of its stakeholders. As we manage through these unprecedented times, Blackhawk has been and will continue supporting its customers, communities and employees that are negatively affected by COVID-19. This repurchase plan was adopted to extend similar support to our shareholders. While the number of shares authorized to be repurchased is relatively low, it demonstrates our confidence in the strength of our Company and will provide some level of liquidity for shareholders at a time when other alternatives may not be readily available," added James.

Under the share repurchase program, the Company may purchase, from time to time, on the open market or otherwise, shares of common stock of the Company in such quantities, at such prices, in such manner and on such terms and conditions as the Company's management team may deem appropriate, so long as the aggregate number of shares of common stock repurchased shall not exceed 200,000. Unless extended by the Board, the repurchase program will terminate on the twelve-month anniversary of its adoption.

The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, capital requirements and other corporate considerations, as determined by the Company's management team. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The Company expects to finance the purchases with existing cash balances.

Outlook

The outlook for Blackhawk as well as the entire banking industry is clouded by uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Blackhawk believes there is risk of elevated credit losses in future quarters as the economic impact of the crisis plays out, and will continue taking steps to increase revenue, implement government stimulus programs and work with credit customers to offset and mitigate losses to the extent possible. Management believes the Company's financial position is strong and it has ample resources to withstand a potentially severe and protracted recession. In addition to responding to this crisis, Blackhawk will continue to pursue creditworthy and profitable business and consumer relationships in its Wisconsin and Illinois markets, emphasizing the value of its personal attention and service that remains unmatched by larger competitors. In addition to organic growth opportunities, Blackhawk may also pursue growth through selective acquisitions. Ability to grow or maintain profitability may be affected by uncertain economic conditions, competitive pressures, changes in regulatory burden and the interest rate environment.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Company's footprint stretches along the I-90 corridor from Janesville, Wisconsin to Elgin, Illinois and into the Northwest collar counties of the Chicagoland area. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin ratio and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as the 2019 acquisition-related expenses, nonrecurring securities gains and the impact such items have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED) September 30, December 31, Assets 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 17,403 $ 12,320 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other institutions 43,441 20,761 Total cash and cash equivalents 60,844 33,081 Certificates of deposit in banks and other institutions 4,407 6,325 Equity securities at fair value 2,529 2,365 Securities available-for-sale 315,232 235,083 Loans held for sale 11,826 6,540 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,150 742 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $9,943 and $7,941 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 669,234 619,359 Premises and equipment, net 20,095 21,025 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 12,125 12,455 Mortgage servicing rights 3,416 3,106 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 11,051 11,118 Other assets 13,393 12,662 Total assets $ 1,126,302 $ 963,861 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 257,123 $ 155,978 Interest-bearing 703,650 673,631 Total deposits 960,773 829,609 Short-term borrowings - - Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 5,155 5,155 Senior secured term note 13,222 14,000 Other borrowings 29,000 10,000 Other liabilities 10,161 7,773 Total liabilities 1,018,311 866,537 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,435,348 and 3,399,803 shares issued as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 34,487 33,989 Retained earnings 66,700 60,295 Treasury stock, 106,364 and 105,185 shares at cost as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (1,440 ) (1,408 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,210 4,414 Total stockholders' equity 107,991 97,324 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,126,302 $ 963,861

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 25,362 $ 24,165 Interest and dividends on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 4,729 4,594 Tax-exempt 1,067 1,256 Interest on other financial institutions 244 421 Total interest income 31,402 30,436 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 2,381 4,406 Interest on short-term borrowings 27 130 Interest on subordinated debentures 141 61 Interest on senior secured term note 385 426 Interest on other 61 300 Total interest expense 2,995 5,323 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 28,407 25,113 Provision for loan losses 5,885 1,030 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,522 24,083 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 2,254 2,713 Net gain on sale of loans 7,509 2,954 Net loan servicing income (254 ) 250 Debit card interchange fees 2,759 2,526 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 107 1,171 Net other gains (losses) 64 176 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 235 231 Change in value of equity securities 77 109 Other 1,030 1,124 Total noninterest income 13,781 11,254 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 16,097 14,418 Occupancy and equipment 3,293 3,077 Data processing 1,700 3,054 Debit card processing and issuance 1,200 1,125 Advertising and marketing 222 349 Amortization of core deposit intangible 330 278 Professional fees 1,157 1,359 Office Supplies 273 288 Telephone 437 383 Other 2,083 1,790 Total noninterest expenses 26,792 26,121 Income before income taxes 9,511 9,216 Provision for income taxes 2,011 1,964 Net income $ 7,500 $ 7,252 Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 2.26 $ 2.20 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 2.26 2.20 Dividends Per Common Share 0.33 0.30 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.89 % 3.91 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 63.44 % 73.82 % Return on Assets 0.95 % 1.04 % Return on Common Equity 9.69 % 10.82 %

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 8,671 $ 8,658 $ 8,033 $ 8,284 $ 8,580 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 1,607 1,618 1,505 1,496 1,591 Tax-exempt 372 371 323 331 356 Interest on other financial institutions 41 40 162 107 133 Total interest income 10,691 10,687 10,023 10,218 10,660 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 565 639 1,177 1,400 1,485 Interest on subordinated debentures 42 45 53 58 61 Interest on senior secured term note 119 111 156 165 173 Interest on other borrowings 47 19 22 24 97 Total interest expense 773 814 1,408 1,647 1,816 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 9,918 9,873 8,615 8,571 8,844 Provision for loan losses 2,615 2,505 765 980 580 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,303 7,368 7,850 7,591 8,264 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 747 610 897 1,002 1,019 Net gain on sale of loans 3,412 3,192 905 1,257 1,333 Net loan servicing income 26 (389 ) 110 119 (91 ) Debit card interchange fees 1,002 924 832 876 910 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale - 8 99 - 866 Net other gains (losses) 58 6 - (87 ) 81 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 76 74 85 75 74 Other 344 425 273 632 455 Total noninterest income 5,665 4,850 3,201 3,874 4,647 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,585 5,477 5,035 4,964 4,992 Occupancy and equipment 1,137 1,074 1,083 1,038 1,085 Data processing 629 561 510 520 657 Debit card processing and issuance 409 394 397 449 402 Advertising and marketing 87 38 97 101 100 Amortization of intangibles 107 107 115 119 119 Professional fees 386 405 367 300 387 Office Supplies 94 88 90 118 112 Telephone 138 149 150 153 137 Other 714 659 646 730 505 Total noninterest expenses 9,286 8,952 8,490 8,492 8,496 Income before income taxes 3,682 3,266 2,561 2,973 4,415 Provision for income taxes 819 704 487 621 996 Net income $ 2,863 $ 2,562 $ 2,074 $ 2,352 $ 3,419 Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.86 $ 0.77 $ 0.63 $ 0.71 $ 1.03 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.86 0.77 0.63 0.71 1.03 Dividends Per Common Share 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.10 0.10 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.83 % 3.99 % 3.83 % 3.83 % 3.93 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 59.39 % 60.43 % 71.89 % 67.25 % 67.19 % Return on Assets 1.03 % 0.96 % 0.85 % 0.97 % 1.40 % Return on Common Equity 10.64 % 10.16 % 8.31 % 9.60 % 14.25 %

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

(UNAUDITED) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 17,403 $ 14,527 $ 15,240 $ 12,320 $ 18,778 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 47,848 25,246 6,775 27,086 22,478 Securities 317,761 301,726 265,165 237,448 232,165 Net loans/leases 681,060 697,881 626,797 625,899 640,576 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 12,125 12,232 12,340 12,455 12,575 Other assets 50,105 49,485 50,688 48,653 49,786 Total assets $ 1,126,302 $ 1,101,097 $ 977,005 $ 963,861 $ 976,358 Deposits $ 960,773 $ 939,066 $ 843,061 $ 829,609 $ 843,703 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 Senior secured term note 13,222 13,611 14,000 14,000 14,000 Borrowings 29,000 29,000 10,000 10,035 10,042 Other liabilities 10,161 9,758 6,083 7,738 7,516 Stockholders' equity 107,991 104,507 98,706 97,324 95,942 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,126,302 $ 1,101,097 $ 977,005 $ 963,861 $ 976,358 ASSET QUALITY DATA (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30,

2019 Non-accrual loans $ 8,584 $ 8,427 $ 9,680 $ 10,642 $ 5,524 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 196 - 845 - 104 Troubled debt restructures - accruing 2,176 2,361 2,770 2,866 3,163 Total nonperforming loans $ 10,956 $ 10,788 $ 13,295 $ 13,508 $ 8,791 Other real estate owned 1 762 123 54 319 Total nonperforming assets $ 10,957 $ 11,550 $ 13,418 $ 13,562 $ 9,110 Total loans $ 691,003 $ 707,983 $ 634,957 $ 633,840 $ 648,900 Allowance for loan losses $ 9,943 $ 10,102 $ 8,160 $ 7,941 $ 8,324 $ 681,060 $ 697,881 $ 626,797 $ 625,899 $ 640,576 Nonperforming Assets to total Assets 0.97 % 1.05 % 1.37 % 1.41 % 0.93 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.59 % 1.52 % 2.09 % 2.13 % 1.35 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.44 % 1.43 % 1.29 % 1.25 % 1.28 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 90.8 % 93.6 % 61.4 % 58.8 % 94.7 %

For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Beginning Balance $ 10,102 $ 8,160 $ 7,941 $ 8,324 $ 7,749 Provision 2,615 2,505 765 980 580 Loans charged off 2,892 639 633 1,463 52 Loan recoveries 118 76 87 100 47 Net charge-offs 2,774 563 546 1,363 5 Ending Balance $ 9,943 $ 10,102 $ 8,160 $ 7,941 $ 8,324

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)

(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1)

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 42,716 $ 41 0.38 % $ 17,056 $ 40 0.95 % $ 23,356 $ 133 2.26 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 257,506 1,607 2.48 % 241,831 1,618 2.69 % 202,607 1,591 3.11 % Tax-exempt investment securities 47,090 372 4.09 % 46,443 371 4.13 % 43,558 356 4.10 % Total Investment securities 304,596 1,979 2.73 % 288,274 1,989 2.92 % 246,165 1,947 3.29 % Loans 693,418 8,670 4.97 % 701,080 8,658 4.97 % 633,215 8,580 5.38 % Total Earning Assets $ 1,040,730 $ 10,690 4.13 % $ 1,006,410 $ 10,687 4.31 % $ 902,736 $ 10,660 4.73 % Allowance for loan losses (11,018 ) (8,769 ) (7,860 ) Cash and due from banks 18,901 15,232 16,131 Other assets 58,022 58,475 59,817 Total Assets $ 1,106,635 $ 1,071,348 $ 970,824 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 292,875 $ 166 0.23 % $ 298,831 $ 157 0.21 % $ 258,808 $ 399 0.61 % Savings and money market deposits 335,043 111 0.13 % 305,966 105 0.14 % 295,746 547 0.73 % Time deposits 91,366 288 1.25 % 101,808 377 1.49 % 118,910 539 1.80 % Total interest bearing deposits 719,284 565 0.31 % 706,605 639 0.36 % 673,464 1,485 0.88 % Subordinated debentures and notes 5,155 42 3.25 % 5,155 45 3.53 % 5,155 61 4.70 % Borrowings 42,637 165 1.54 % 39,436 130 1.32 % 32,870 270 3.25 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 767,076 $ 772 0.40 % $ 751,196 $ 814 0.44 % $ 711,489 $ 1,816 1.01 % Interest Rate Spread 3.73 % 3.87 % 3.72 % Noninterest checking accounts 224,552 212,196 158,512 Other liabilities 7,950 6,570 5,603 Total liabilities 999,578 969,962 875,604 Total Stockholders' equity 107,057 101,386 95,220 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,106,635 $ 1,071,348 $ 970,824 Net Interest Income/Margin $ 9,918 3.83 % $ 9,873 3.99 % $ 8,844 3.93 %

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Amounts in thousands)

(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)(1)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 32,518 $ 244 1.00 % $ 23,901 $ 421 2.37 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 234,704 4,729 2.69 % 194,127 4,594 3.16 % Tax-exempt investment securities 44,811 1,067 4.10 % 53,331 1,256 4.04 % Total Investment securities 279,515 5,796 2.92 % 247,458 5,850 3.35 % Loans 674,503 25,362 5.02 % 599,712 24,165 5.39 % Total Earning Assets $ 986,536 $ 31,402 4.29 % $ 871,071 $ 30,436 4.73 % Allowance for loan losses (9,274 ) (7,652 ) Cash and due from banks 16,594 15,953 Other assets 58,483 57,443 Total Assets $ 1,052,339 $ 936,815 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 287,538 $ 657 0.31 % $ 253,795 $ 1,122 0.59 % Savings and money market deposits 307,807 578 0.25 % 284,070 1,725 0.81 % Time deposits 102,306 1,146 1.50 % 116,247 1,559 1.79 % Total interest bearing deposits 697,651 2,381 0.46 % 654,112 4,406 0.90 % Subordinated debentures 5,155 141 3.64 % 5,155 191 4.94 % Borrowings 35,584 473 1.78 % 28,123 726 3.45 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 738,390 $ 2,995 0.54 % $ 687,390 $ 5,323 1.04 % Interest Rate Spread 3.75 % 3.69 % Noninterest checking accounts 203,854 154,084 Other liabilities 7,131 5,723 Total liabilities 949,375 847,197 Total Stockholders' equity 102,964 89,618 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,052,339 $ 936,815 Net Interest Income/Margin $ 28,407 3.89 % $ 25,113 3.91 %

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

MODIFIED LOAN BALANCES BY INDUSTRY CODE (UNAUDITED)

As of 9/30/20 (balance in thousands) Balance of Loans by Modification Type Industry Portfolio Balance* Payment Deferrals Interest Only Other Total Modified Percent of Portfolio Modified High Risk Industries Arts, Entertainment and Recreation 4,208 - - - - 0 % Health Care and Social Assistance 49,250 2,441 2,720 - 5,161 10 % Hospitality and Food Services 29,505 4,149 7 - 4,156 14 % Other Services (except Public Admin) 14,401 1,098 - - 1,098 8 % Real Estate Rental and Leasing 108,882 - 814 - 814 1 % Retail Trade 40,798 1,078 - - 1,078 3 % High Risk Industries Total 247,044 8,766 3,541 - 12,307 5 % Other Industries and Consumer Total Construction 32,247 - 387 - 387 1 % Manufacturing 102,404 309 - - 309 0 % Other Industries 100,440 2,587 3,519 - 6,106 6 % Consumer, Mortgage and Other 113,071 467 - 3,600 4,067 4 % Other Industries and Consumer Total 348,162 3,363 3,906 3,600 10,869 3 % Grand Total 595,206 12,129 7,447 3,600 23,176 4 % *Excluding loans held for sale and PPP loans

As of 6/30/20 (balance in thousands) Balance of Loans by Modification Type Industry Portfolio Balance* Payment Deferrals Interest Only Other Total Modified Percent of Portfolio Modified High Risk Industries Arts, Entertainment and Recreation 4,363 219 1,101 - 1,320 30 % Health Care and Social Assistance 50,855 3,176 6,342 - 9,518 19 % Hospitality and Food Services 27,540 8,766 9,578 - 18,344 67 % Other Services (except Public Admin) 16,164 7,809 1,702 - 9,511 59 % Real Estate Rental and Leasing 121,187 5,761 3,687 - 9,448 8 % Retail Trade 43,898 261 3,444 - 3,705 8 % High Risk Industries Total 264,007 25,992 25,854 - 51,846 20 % Other Industries and Consumer Total Construction 33,956 255 387 - 642 2 % Manufacturing 109,364 1,744 1,829 - 3,573 3 % Other Industries 93,981 2,361 5,106 200 7,667 8 % Consumer, Mortgage and Other 110,229 529 - 4,464 4,993 5 % Other Industries and Consumer Total 347,530 4,889 7,322 4,664 16,875 5 % Grand Total 611,537 30,881 33,176 4,664 68,721 11 % *Excluding loans held for sale and PPP loans

Net Change (balance in thousands) Balance of Loans by Modification Type Industry Portfolio Balance Payment Deferrals Interest Only Other Total Modified High Risk Industries Arts, Entertainment and Recreation (155 ) (219 ) (1,101 ) - (1,320 ) Health Care and Social Assistance (1,605 ) (735 ) (3,622 ) - (4,357 ) Hospitality and Food Services 1,965 (4,617 ) (9,571 ) - (14,188 ) Other Services (except Public Admin) (1,763 ) (6,711 ) (1,702 ) - (8,413 ) Real Estate Rental and Leasing (12,305 ) (5,761 ) (2,873 ) - (8,634 ) Retail Trade (3,100 ) 817 (3,444 ) - (2,627 ) High Risk Industries Total (16,963 ) (17,226 ) (22,313 ) - (39,539 ) Other Industries and Consumer Total Construction (1,709 ) (255 ) - - (255 ) Manufacturing (6,960 ) (1,435 ) (1,829 ) - (3,264 ) Other Industries 6,459 226 (1,587 ) (200 ) (1,561 ) Consumer, Mortgage and Other 2,842 (62 ) - (864 ) (926 ) Other Industries and Consumer Total 632 (1,526 ) (3,416 ) (1,064 ) (6,006 ) Grand Total (16,331 ) (18,752 ) (25,729 ) (1,064 ) (45,545 )

