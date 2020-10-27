

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN) said that it has appointed Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer effective January 1st, 2021.



Lamba will be responsible for the regional operating segments of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, as well as Linde Engineering, Lincare, and certain global functions, initiatives and businesses.



Previously, Lamba served in several roles including EVP APAC, Head of Regional Business units - South & South East Asia and various financial roles during his 31 years with Linde.



