

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a cautious note Tuesday after the United States, Russia and France set daily records for coronavirus infections.



Fear and anxiety are spiking along with the virus in U.S. hot spots as the number of hospitalized patients reached a two-month high.



U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci called the situation 'quite precarious' and said that a Covid-19 vaccine isn't an end-all solution to the pandemic.



Asian markets fell on concerns about Covid-19 resurgence and halted U.S. coronavirus stimulus talks.



White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Monday that talks over a coronavirus relief package have slowed down, but they're not ending.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hoped progress can be accomplished before the Nov. 3 elections.



Democrat Joe Biden is maintaining a solid lead over President Donald Trump in national polls but the contest is much tighter in battleground states that could decide the outcome.



On the economic front, a report showed China's industrial profits grew at a slower pace in September.



China's Communist Party (CPC) on Monday began a key conclave of top leaders that will set the next five-year plan.



Private sector credit data from euro area is due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by reaction to reports on durable goods orders, home prices and consumer confidence.



The biggest U.S. tech firms like Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google-parent Alphabet are set to unveil their quarterly earnings this week, while Microsoft Corp reports its results later today.



Oil prices eked out small gains after falling sharply on Monday amid concerns over crude demand. The dollar slipped, helping gold prices push higher.



U.S. stocks tumbled overnight as rising Covid-19 cases, disappointing housing data and diminishing prospects for a U.S. stimulus deal added to worries about the economic outlook.



In an interview with CNN on Sunday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows argued that the pandemic could not be controlled and suggested the administration would focus on vaccines and therapeutics.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 gave up 1.9 percent.



European stocks ended Monday's session deep in the red as several European countries prepared for a lockdown due to rising Covid-19 cases.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 1.8 percent. The German DAX plummeted as much as 3.7 percent after a measure of German business morale fell for the first time in six months in October. France's CAC 40 index declined 1.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 1.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de