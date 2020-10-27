BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 27 October 2020 its issued share capital consisted of 79,974,044 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 27 October 2020, the Company held 20,387,261 Ordinary Shares in treasury (20.31% of the Company's issued share capital including treasury shares).



Shareholders should use 79,974,044 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.



All enquiries:

S Beynsberger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2639

Date: 27 October 2020