

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) reported closing funds under management of 118.70 billion pounds for the three months ended 30 September 2020 compared to 112.82 billion pounds, prior year. Gross inflows were 3.05 billion pounds compared to 3.74 billion pounds. Net inflows declined to 1.44 billion pounds from 2.11 billion pounds.



'Outflows for the quarter were lower than the same period last year as we continued to achieve very strong retention of existing client funds. Over the three months, net inflows were 1.4 billion pounds, taking the year-to-date total to 6.0 billion pounds. This is equivalent to 6.8% of opening funds under management on an annualised basis. Funds under management closed the period at a record 118.7 billion pounds, up 1.5% year to-date,' Andrew Croft, Chief Executive, said.



