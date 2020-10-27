Formpipe: Interim Report, January - September 2020

Period July 1 - September 30, 2020

Net sales of SEK 96.4 m (SEK 92.4 m)

Software revenues of SEK 69.1 m (SEK 62.5 m)

Recurring revenues of SEK 63.3 m (SEK 57.8 m) which corresponds to 66 % (63 %) of net sales.

EBITDA SEK 27.0 m; 28.1 % (SEK 24.3 m; 26.3 %)

EBITDA-adj. SEK 17.4 m; 18.1 % (SEK 14.5 m; 15.7 %)

EBIT SEK 14.0 m; 14.5 % (SEK 11.2 m; 12.1 %)

Net profit SEK 9.2 m; 9.5 % (SEK 8.3 m; 8.9 %)

EPS before dilution SEK 0.17 (SEK 0.16)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 3.1 m (SEK 21.5 m)

Period January 1 - September 30, 2020

Net sales of SEK 299.8 m (SEK 290.7 m)

Software revenues of SEK 209.9 m (SEK 192.0 m)

Recurring revenues of SEK 186.4 m (SEK 170.7 m) which corresponds to 62 % (59 %) of net sales.

EBITDA SEK 78.4 m; 26.2 % (SEK 72.3 m; 24.9 %)

EBITDA-adj. SEK 50.1 m; 16.7 % (SEK 44.5 m; 15.3 %)

EBIT SEK 40.6 m; 13.5 % (SEK 32.2 m; 11.1 %)

Net profit SEK 29.4 m; 9.8 % (SEK 23.0 m; 7.9 %)

EPS before dilution SEK 0.55 (SEK 0.43)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 65.4 m (SEK 15.6 m)

