

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting Plc. (HTG.L), an energy services group, reported Tuesday that its Group EBITDA for the year-to-date period has been around $28 million, with the third-quarter EBITDA showing a broadly break-even result.



In its third-quarter trading update,the company reported that Hunting Titan's trading results have improved during the quarter, with revenue increasing sequentially throughout the quarter and the segment reporting a positive EBITDA in September.



Hunting's US businesses have reported positive EBITDA in the quarter despite the decline in revenue, with the segment's Premium Connections and Subsea businesses reporting modest activity levels and profits.



The EMEA segment reports a continuing decline in activity within the North Sea, leading to widening losses. In Asia Pacific, the segment has reported increasing profits throughout the period as sales into the Middle East and the eastern hemisphere supported business volumes.



Jim Johnson, Chief Executive of Hunting, said, 'Third quarter results reflect the low levels of activity caused by the impact of COVID-19 on global energy demand.... Given the prevailing levels of activity, management believe that the revenue run rate for Q4 may be slightly lower than Q3 due to the usual seasonal slowdown.'



The company further said its efforts to resize in response to prevailing market conditions have resulted in annualised cash savings totaling about $74 million, with the global workforce reducing by about 30% from the 2019 year-end.



Looking ahead, the company projects client activity to improve during 2021, but a sustained recovery in the market will be a function of the decline in COVID 19 driving positive global economic activity.



The effects of the pandemic continue to depress demand and weigh heavily on oil price sentiment, it said.



