

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence decreased in October, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer sentiment index fell to -6.9 in October from -5.9 in September.



Of the four components of the confidence index, those reflecting the view on consumers' own economy at present and spending money on durable goods improved in October.



Consumers' expectation on their own economy in 12 months remained slightly unchanged, while their expectation on Finland's economy in the near future weakened.



The data was collected from 1,181 persons resident in Finland between October 1 and 19.



