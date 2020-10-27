DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 26/10/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.7354 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5363698 CODE: AEMD ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD Sequence No.: 86640 EQS News ID: 1143246 End of Announcement EQS News Service

