ICT International Announces Availability of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test to the UK and Europe

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From London ICT is responding to a growing need for an accurate alternative to expensive and slow PCR tests, ICT International is bringing Rapid Antigen Testing to market, a game-changer for the global pandemic.

Mike Mulroy, ICT in the U.K., commented, "There are three great strides we have to take against coronavirus: Accurate testing (achieved with PCR), faster results with reduced costs whilst maintaining required accuracy levels (which ICT International's test provides) and a vaccine."

Clinical trials show a relative sensitivity of 97.3%, equivalent to PCR tests used by authorities around the world. This test does not need expensive laboratories or equipment.

Mulroy said, "This is how you return to normal. Fans can watch rugby in the stadium or go to a Grand Prix. Queue safely with common sense before entering, segmenting positive testers. Aviation and tourism employ over 3.8 million people, worth over £257 billion to the UK economy. Travel restrictions could be lifted as only those who test negative would be allowed in. The job losses, insecurity, and rising cost of benefits is why this test is vital. It is time to restart, and ICT's testing can let you."

William Miller, at ICT in the U.S., explained, "This does not replace PCR testing, which has a different methodology, but instead augments it. It can be administered at airports or hospitals where speed matters. Up to four times the amount of tests can be administered with our product compared to a costly and slow PCR test. It is simple to conduct, easy to read, highly accurate, and inexpensive." Miller continued, "We have just filed with the FDA so we can help open air travel on this side of the Atlantic. We want to get cruise lines open, Disney and Las Vegas casinos up and running at full capacity, safely."

ICT is obtaining CE registration, allowing legal distribution of tests in this market. ICT also communicated to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Cabinet members, and Parliament. ICT has been producing accurate diagnostic testing for 30+ years, leading the way in various fast and affordable tests (such as HIV). Tests are developed and manufactured in an ISO-certified facility in South Africa and used in 56 countries.