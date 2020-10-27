Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G chips and modules, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:
Revenue: Revenue was $14.1 million, an increase of 15.5% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of 116.6% compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Gross margin: Gross margin was 42.0% compared to 48.3% in the second quarter of 2020, and compared to 30.3% in the third quarter of 2019.
Operating loss: Operating loss was $5.9 million compared to $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Net loss: Net loss was $9.0 million, or ($0.30) per diluted ADS, compared to $19.0 million, or ($0.70) per ADS, in the second quarter of 2020 and $9.8 million, or ($0.41) per ADS, in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss in the third quarter of 2020 includes a $1.5 million gain on revaluation of the embedded derivative arising from the amendments to the convertible debt made in March 2020. The revaluation was a $9.1 million loss in the second quarter of 2020.
Non-IFRS Net loss and diluted loss per ADS: Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation, the non-cash impact of the fair-value and effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt with embedded derivatives and other financings, the non-cash impact of convertible debt amendments, and deferred tax benefit or expense related to the convertible debt and other financings, non-IFRS net loss was $8.4 million, or ($0.28) per ADS, compared to $7.5 million, or ($0.28) per ADS in the second quarter of 2020, and $8.6 million, or ($0.36) per ADS, in the third quarter of 2019. The non-IFRS net loss includes foreign exchange losses of $0.9 million, or ($0.03) per ADS, in the third quarter of 2020 and $0.5 million, or ($0.02) per ADS, in the second quarter of 2020 and a foreign exchange gain of $0.9 million, or $0.04 per ADS, in the third quarter of 2019.
Cash: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits at September 30, 2020 totaled $25.3 million compared to $35.5 million at June 30, 2020.
In millions of US$ except percentages, shares and per share amounts
Key Metrics
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2019 (1)
Revenue
$14.1
$12.2
$6.5
Gross profit
5.9
42.0
5.9
48.3
2.0
30.3
Operating loss
(5.9
(41.8
(5.6
(45.4
(8.6
(131.6
Net loss
(9.0
(63.7
(19.0
(155.0
(9.8
(150.6
Diluted earnings per ADS
($0.30
($0.70
($0.41
Weighted average number of diluted ADS
30,275,352
27,150,562
23,770,644
Cash flow from (used in) operations
(7.9
(2.3
(1.0
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits at quarter-end
25.3
35.5
6.3
Additional information on non-cash items:
Non-cash stock-based compensation included in operating result
0.5
0.6
0.4
Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing
1.6
1.7
1.2
Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative
(1.5
9.1
Non-cash impact of deferred tax expense (benefit)
(0.3
Non-IFRS diluted earnings per ADS
($0.28
($0.28
($0.36
Percentage of revenue
(1) Updated from the prior earnings release
"Revenue in Q3 grew 15.5%, well above our target," said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "During the quarter, supply chain issues eased, enabling us to serve the high level of demand related to remote learning in our Broadband IoT business, and our Massive IoT business performed in line with expectations. We expect sequential growth again in the fourth quarter, driven by the ramp of our Massive IoT business, as well continued strong performance of our Broadband IoT business. As a result, we are targeting over 60% growth for 2020 as a whole, an improvement from our original target of 50% year-over-year growth.
"An important recent development is adding a new microcontroller (MCU) partner to reinforce our go-to-market strategy and expand our reach to all corners of the Massive IoT market. Momentum continues to build in our Massive IoT business, and we are very excited about the customer acceptance of Monarch 2, our second-generation LTE-M/NB-IoT platform as demonstrated by new design wins in Q3. Also, we have added a new module partner for CBRS, an area expected to make an important contribution to our Broadband IoT business as this new market begins to ramp. Finally, we are making excellent progress with our 5G solutions and related strategic business engagements."
Q4 2020 Outlook
The following statement is based on management's current assumptions and expectations and assumes no increase in the severity or duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. This statement is forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Sequans undertakes no obligation to update this statement.
Sequans is targeting a sequential increase in revenue of 10% for the fourth quarter of 2020, which would cause revenue for 2020 to be more than 60% greater than the revenue for 2019. The backlog of orders and indications regarding customer demand support this goal, but the company also sees ongoing risks related to COVID-19.
Conference Call and Webcast
Forward Looking Statements
Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, we disclose certain non-IFRS, or non-GAAP, financial measures. These measures exclude the non-cash stock-based compensation and the non-cash impacts of convertible debt amendments, effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt with embedded derivatives and other financings, and deferred tax benefit or expense related to the convertible debt and other financings. We believe that these measures can be useful to facilitate comparisons among different companies. These non-GAAP measures have limitations in that the non-GAAP measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. We seek to compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the table attached to this press release.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia 4G Cat 4/Cat 6 and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.
Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans
Condensed financial tables follow
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
Three months ended
(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)
Sept 30,
June 30,
Sept 30,
Revenue :
Product revenue
11,580
8,774
5,208
Other revenue
2,542
3,457
1,312
Total revenue
14,122
12,231
6,520
Cost of revenue
Cost of product revenue
7,668
5,884
4,151
Cost of other revenue
527
440
394
Total cost of revenue
8,195
6,324
4,545
Gross profit
5,927
5,907
1,975
Operating expenses :
Research and development
7,984
7,512
6,205
Sales and marketing
1,774
1,871
1,857
General and administrative
2,076
2,082
2,495
Total operating expenses
11,834
11,465
10,557
Operating loss
(5,907
(5,558
(8,582
Financial income (expense):
Interest income (expense), net
(3,623
(3,717
(2,293
Change in fair value of convertible debt derivative
1,522
(9,141
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(885
(505
874
Loss before income taxes
(8,893
(18,921
(10,001
Income tax expense (benefit)
98
34
(179
Loss
(8,991
(18,955
(9,822
Attributable to :
Shareholders of the parent
(8,991
(18,955
(9,822
Minority interests
Basic loss per ADS
($0.30
($0.70
($0.41
Diluted loss per ADS
($0.30
($0.70
($0.41
Weighted average number of ADS used for computing:
Basic
30,275,352
27,150,562
23,770,644
Diluted
30,275,352
27,150,562
23,770,644
(1) Updated from the prior earnings release
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
Nine months ended Sept 30,
(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)
2020
2019 (1)
Revenue :
Product revenue
25,855
16,093
Other revenue
9,270
4,805
Total revenue
35,125
20,898
Cost of revenue
Cost of product revenue
17,449
12,169
Cost of other revenue
1,340
1,450
Total cost of revenue
18,789
13,619
Gross profit
16,336
7,279
Operating expenses :
Research and development
22,917
18,135
Sales and marketing
5,909
6,104
General and administrative
6,763
6,446
Total operating expenses
35,589
30,685
Operating loss
(19,253
(23,406
Financial income (expense):
Interest income (expense), net
(10,831
(6,483
Change in fair value of convertible debt derivative
(13,240
Convertible debt amendment
1,399
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(715
893
Loss before income taxes
(42,640
(28,996
Income tax expense (benefit)
575
(409
Loss
(43,215
(28,587
Attributable to :
Shareholders of the parent
(43,215
(28,587
Minority interests
Basic loss per ADS
($1.59
($1.20
Diluted loss per ADS
($1.59
($1.20
Weighted average number of ADS used for computing:
Basic
27,120,905
23,736,950
Diluted
27,120,905
23,736,950
(1) Updated from the prior earnings release
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
At Sept 30,
At Dec 31,
(in thousands of US$)
2020
2019 (1)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
8,748
8,858
Intangible assets
24,618
16,696
Deposits and other receivables
449
401
Other non-current financial assets
349
335
Total non-current assets
34,164
26,290
Current assets
Inventories
5,801
6,664
Trade receivables
14,084
8,390
Contract assets
1,028
1,587
Prepaid expenses
1,226
901
Other receivables
4,367
2,253
Research tax credit receivable
3,287
3,132
Short-term deposits
14,900
Cash and cash equivalents
10,385
14,098
Total current assets
55,078
37,025
Total assets
89,242
63,315
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Issued capital, euro 0.02 nominal value, 121,248,638 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 (95,587,146 shares at December 31, 2019)
2,962
2,403
Share premium
262,641
233,720
Other capital reserves
41,012
43,656
Accumulated deficit
(351,948
(308,733
Other components of equity
(750
(607
Total equity
(46,083
(29,561
Non-current liabilities
Government grant advances, loans and other liabilities
11,148
6,150
Venture debt
3,469
7,071
Convertible debt
34,984
23,342
Convertible debt embedded derivative
18,506
Lease liabilities
3,978
3,204
Trade payables
1,050
1,139
Provisions
1,885
1,905
Deferred tax liabilities
18
429
Contract liabilities
4,341
11,572
Total non-current liabilities
79,379
54,812
Current liabilities
Trade payables
17,204
8,834
Interest-bearing receivables financing
14,449
4,068
Venture debt
5,694
5,109
Convertible debt
7,329
Lease liabilities
806
900
Government grant advances and loans
3,026
1,472
Contract liabilities
8,018
5,812
Other current liabilities and provisions
6,749
4,540
Total current liabilities
55,946
38,064
Total equity and liabilities
89,242
63,315
(1) Updated from the prior earnings releases; as set forth in the annual report on Form 20-F
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
Nine months ended Sept 30,
(in thousands of US$)
2020
2019 (1)
Operating activities
Loss before income taxes
(42,640
(28,996
Non-cash adjustment to reconcile income before tax to net cash from (used in) operating activities
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment
2,845
2,900
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
4,314
3,310
Share-based payment expense
1,813
1,279
Decrease in provisions
(55
68
Interest expense, net
10,831
6,483
Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative
13,240
Convertible debt amendment
(1,399
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
1,200
(1,059
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(32
Bad debt expense
63
635
Working capital adjustments
Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables and other receivables
(7,670
2,031
Decrease in inventories
863
839
Decrease in research tax credit receivable
716
1,376
Increase in trade payables and other liabilities
5,762
466
Decrease in contract liabilities
(7,564
(631
Increase in government grant advances
12
245
Income tax paid
(269
(247
Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
(17,938
(11,333
Investing activities
Purchase of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
(5,073
(2,888
Capitalized development expenditures
(4,776
(3,537
Sale (purchase) of financial assets
(62
32
Purchase of short-term deposits
(14,900
Interest received
21
5
Net cash flow used in investments activities
(24,790
(6,388
Financing activities
Proceeds from issue of warrants, exercise of stock options/warrants
32
Public equity offering proceeds, net of transaction costs paid
27,496
Proceeds from issuing of warrants, net of transaction costs paid
8,269
Proceeds (Repayment of) from interest-bearing receivables financing
10,381
(2,300
Proceeds from government loans, net of transaction cost
5,392
Proceeds from interest-bearing research project financing
405
1,126
Proceeds from convertible debt, net of transaction cost
2,050
7,970
Payment of lease liabilities
(894
(1,048
Repayment of interest-bearing research project financing
(177
Repayment of government loans
(118
(335
Repayment of venture debt
(3,775
Interest paid
(1,777
(1,788
Net cash flows from financing activities
39,015
11,894
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(3,713
(5,827
Net foreign exchange difference
(8
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
14,098
12,086
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
10,385
6,251
(1) Updated from the prior earnings release
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
Sept 30,
Net IFRS loss as reported
(8,991
(18,955
(9,822
Add back
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)
521
625
362
Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative
(1,522
9,141
Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)
1,608
1,671
1,180
Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss)
(287
(8,384
(7,518
(8,567
IFRS basic loss per ADS as reported
($0.30
($0.70
($0.41
Add back
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)
$0.02
$0.02
$0.02
Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative
($0.05
$0.34
$0.00
Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)
$0.05
$0.06
$0.05
Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss)
$0.00
$0.00
($0.02
Non-IFRS basic loss per ADS
($0.28
($0.28
($0.36
IFRS diluted loss per ADS
($0.30
($0.70
($0.41
Add back
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)
$0.02
$0.02
$0.02
Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative
($0.05
$0.34
$0.00
Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)
$0.05
$0.06
$0.05
Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss)
$0.00
$0.00
($0.02
Non-IFRS diluted loss per ADS
($0.28
($0.28
($0.36
(1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows:
Cost of product revenue
4
4
2
Research and development
209
266
110
Sales and marketing
105
111
54
General and administrative
203
244
196
(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates
(3) Updated from the prior earnings release
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)
Nine months ended Sept 30,
2020
2019 (3)
Net IFRS loss as reported
(43,215
(28,587
Add back
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)
1,813
1,279
Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative
13,240
Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)
4,507
3,093
Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss)
398
(529
Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment
(1,399
(24,656
(24,744
IFRS basic loss per ADS as reported
($1.59
($1.20
Add back
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)
$0.07
$0.06
Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative
$0.49
$0.00
Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)
$0.17
$0.13
Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss)
$0.01
($0.02
Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment
($0.05
$0.00
Non-IFRS basic loss per ADS
($0.91
($1.04
IFRS diluted loss per ADS
($1.59
($1.20
Add back
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)
$0.07
$0.06
Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative
$0.49
$0.00
Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)
$0.17
$0.13
Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss)
$0.01
($0.02
Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment
($0.05
$0.00
Non-IFRS basic loss per ADS
($0.91
($1.04
(1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows:
Cost of product revenue
13
7
Research and development
748
371
Sales and marketing
339
182
General and administrative
713
719
(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates
(3) Updated from the prior earnings release
