SimulTV Makes Its Case for the Law&Crime Network

SELMA, VA / October 27, 2020 / ACCESSWIRE / SimulTV has announced Law&Crime, the leading legal and true crime network, as the newest addition to its channel lineup. Law&Crime will join more than 100 channels available through SimulTV worldwide in addition to its thousands of hours of already existing VOD content.

Law&Crime is the only network offering multiple live trials plus original legal and true crime programs like Brian Ross Investigates hosted by former ABC Chief Investigative Correspondent Brain Ross; featuring Vanished, Buried with Love, and Trial File. The network continues to see more live trials and hearings resume around the country and it most recently featured the live murder trial of Joel Guy, Jr. in Tennessee. Guy, Jr. was found guilty of fatally stabbing his parents in 2016.

The Law&Crime brand also extends through its other entities. The network's production arm produces legal and true crime content for other networks and media platforms including the hit series Court Cam on A&E. The network's complimentary web and social presence continues to grow exponentially and Law&Crime Daily a 30-minute strip program was recently launched in broadcast syndication to more than 80 television markets.

"Our goal at Law&Crime has always been to reach and engage with viewers across all media platforms" said Alex Kopacz, Head of Content Distribution & Licensing at Law&Crime . "Our viewing habits continue to shift dramatically. We're impressed with the SimulTV market strategy and confident that our unique, compelling, and highly sought-after content will add great value to their channel lineup".

Steven Turner, CEO and Founder of SimulTV states, "SimulTV wants to make the world a better place for everyone everywhere. Equal justice and social equality are important. Our partnership with the Law&Crime network is a unique benchmark toward SimulTV's goal".

SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner, currently broadcasting more than 100 live channels worldwide with up to 4k quality. Streaming videos, thousands of movies and Videos On Demand, as well as popular channels including Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, NEWSMAX, Bloomberg News, InfoWars, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, Dimensions, Law&Crime, and over a hundred more channels.

SimulTV also offers a Set Top Box (not required for subscription) which is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television. SimulTV apps are free in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the leading network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV's top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience.

