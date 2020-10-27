Bulk Efficiently and Cost-Effectively Supports Aker BP's High Performance Computing with Added Flexibility, Scalability and More

Bulk Data Centers, one of the Nordics' leading data center providers delivering ultra-flexible, scalable, highly connected and sustainable solutions, announces that it has been selected as the colocation provider of choice by Aker BP. Aker BP is a fully-fledged exploration and production company on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Measured in production, Aker BP is one of the largest independent oil companies in Europe.

Looking to expand with a new High Performance Computing (HPC) cluster, Aker BP required flexible, cost-effective options that could be deployed quickly to meet immediate needs while provisioning room for later expansion.

Bulk is providing Aker BP with a dedicated, secure colocation solution within its Oslo Internet Exchange (OS-IX), supporting up to 20 kW per rack. OS-IX is Norway's best-connected data center and is powered by renewable energy. This colocation solution is complemented by dark fiber connectivity sourced by Bulk from Fortum Fiber.

"We're proud to support Aker BP," states Jon Gravråk, CEO of Bulk Data Centers. "The value of Nordic digital infrastructure's low operating costs when it comes to dense requirements such as those found in HPC combined with our strategic location, scalability and flexibility allowed us to deliver a tailored, meticulous solution to the company's evolving needs. We look forward to supporting Aker BP as they continue on their path of growth."

Bulk takes the sustainability and business value of the Nordic data center to the next level, serving as an ideal partner for power-intensive data processing needs. With green-powered data center locations that offer enhanced power resilience, scalability and flexibility, Bulk Data Centers ensures workloads run with the utmost availability, cost efficiency and responsiveness. This commitment, combined with the company's decades of insight and expert in-house engineering and service teams, cements its capabilities as a trusted advisor to cloud service providers, enterprises, hyperscalers and more.

About Bulk Data Centers

Bulk Data Centers (Bulk) delivers ultra-flexible, highly connected, and massively scalable data center and colocation solutions backed by personalized service excellence. As a trusted advisor offering strategically located data centers in Norway and Denmark, Bulk enables customers to reduce costs and environmental impact. Bulk leads the industry in resilience, cost efficiency, scalability and sustainability with solutions that deliver long-term growth potential with the lowest total cost of ownership. From colocation to powered land, Bulk supports business-critical solutions with unsurpassed standards, power and connectivity. To learn how Bulk Data Centers can solve your complex data and communications logistics challenges, visit bulkinfrastructure.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Bulk Data Centers is a division of Bulk Infrastructure, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. Bulk Infrastructure is an industrial investor, developer and operator of industrial real estate, data centers and dark fiber networks.

About Aker BP

Aker BP is a full-fledged E&P company with exploration, development and production activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). Measured in production, Aker BP is one of the largest independent oil companies in Europe. Aker BP has a balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. Aker BP also holds a 11.5733% share of the Johan Sverdrup field. The company is headquartered at Fornebu outside Oslo and has offices in Stavanger, Trondheim, Harstad and Sandnessjøen.

