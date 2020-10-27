

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, healthcare company Centene Corp. (CNC) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.22 to $3.32 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of$4.90 to $5.06 per share on revenues between $109.8 billion and $111.4 billion.



Earlier, the company expected earnings in a range of $3.04 to $3.18 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.76 to $4.96 per share on revenues between $109.5 billion and $111.9 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.87 per share on revenues of $110.49 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Michael Neidorff, Chairman, president and CEO, stated, 'Looking ahead, we expect our underlying businesses to continue to perform well in an uncertain environment and remain focused on executing our growth strategy across our diversified healthcare enterprise.'



