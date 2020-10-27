

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's trade surplus for September increased from last year, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus increased to SEK 2.6 billion in September from SEK 1.1 billion in the same month last year. In August, there was a trade deficit of SEK 2.1 billion.



On an annual basis, exports declined 3.0 percent in September and imports decreased 4.0 percent.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 19.0 billion in September, while the trade balance with EU revealed a deficit of SEK 16.4 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus decreased to SEK 1.5 billion in September from SEK 2.3 billion in the previous month. In July, the trade surplus was SEK 3.2 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

