Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: VANG-JENSEN, FRANK

Position: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20201026153352_8

Transaction date: 2020-10-26

Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 50.5096 DKK

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 50.5096 DKK Total price: 1,010,192.00 DKK

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Communication, +358 1041 680 23 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.30 EET on 27 October 2020.