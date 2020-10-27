Winston Gold Corp.: Winston Gold Grants Stock Options

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF) announces the Board of Directors of the Corporation has granted a total of 6,100,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation to purchase a total of 6,100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.18. The options expire on October 27, 2025.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired an underexplored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

