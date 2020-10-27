NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics Reports Revenue Growth of 20% to Record $125 Million in the Third Quarter

Third-Quarter 2020 Results and Highlights: Consolidated revenue increased 20% to $125 million

Clinical Services revenue increased 17% to $109 million

Pharma Services revenue increased 38% to $17 million

Pharma Services backlog increased 57% to $185 million FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) (the "Company"), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetics testing services, today announced its third-quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2020. "Third quarter results were strong as we bounced back nicely from a challenging second quarter and set new company records for quarterly consolidated revenue and pharma services revenue and backlog. Importantly, test volume in our core clinical(1) oncology business continued to trend higher on what looks to be a V-Shaped recovery and the majority of our pharma clients' clinical trial sites are now open," said Douglas M. VanOort, Chairman and CEO of NeoGenomics. We have continued to make strategic investments, even in the midst of the pandemic, to put us in a stronger position for growth. We are particularly excited about our investments in global Pharma Services, Informatics, strategic marketing initiatives, liquid biopsy, including our investment in Inivata, certain research and development priorities, and the on-going construction of our new state-of-the-art laboratory and global headquarters in Fort Myers. Even in this uncertain and challenging operating environment, the dedication of NeoGenomics' employees has been extraordinary as we have stayed laser-focused on patient care." Third-Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $125 million, an increase of 20% over the same period in 2019. Clinical Services revenue increased year-over-year by 17% to $109 million, primarily driven by COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction ("PCR") testing revenue of $17 million. Clinical testing volume(1) grew 2% year-over-year and improved month-to-month as the quarter progressed. Average revenue per clinical test ("revenue per test") decreased by less than 3% to $359. Pharma Services revenue grew by 38% to $17 million compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in revenue related to clinical trials. Gross profit was $54.1 million, an increase of 6.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. This increase was the result of higher test volume. Operating expenses increased by $2 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, reflecting investments in informatics, growth initiatives and costs associated with the integration of HLI - Oncology. Net income for the quarter was $3 million compared to net income of $2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $17 million compared to $15 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted Net Income (2) was $7 million compared $8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, was $265 million and short-term marketable securities were $50 million. Days sales outstanding ("DSO") was 76 days at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

____________________

(1) Clinical tests exclude requisitions, tests, revenue and costs for Pharma Services and COVID-19 PCR tests.

(2) The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this report entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss their third quarter results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT. Interested investors should dial (844) 602-0380 (domestic) and (862) 298-0970 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:30 AM EST on November 10, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 (domestic) and (919) 882-2331 (international). The playback conference ID number is 37902. The webcast may be accessed under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.neogenomics.com. An archive of the web-cast will be available until 08:30 AM EDT on October 27, 2021.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and San Diego, California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia. For additional information about NeoGenomics, visit http://www.neogenomics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of the Company's ability to continue gaining new customers, respond to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, as well as additional factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. Accordingly, this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. In addition, it is the Company's practice to make information about the Company available by posting copies of its Company Overview Presentation from time to time on the Investor Relations section of its website at http://ir.neogenomics.com/.

Forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates only as of the date such statements are made (unless another date is indicated) and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, even if its estimates change.

For further information, please contact:

NeoGenomics, Inc.

Doug Brown

Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

T: 239.768.0600 x2539

M: 704.236.2064

doug.brown@neogenomics.com

Charlie Eidson

Manager of Investor Relations and Manager of Strategy and Corporate Development

T: 239.768.0600 x2726

M: 952.221.8816

charlie.eidson@neogenomics.com

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 233,233 $ 173,016 Marketable securities, at fair value 50,375 - Accounts receivable, net 103,697 94,242 Inventories 20,643 14,405 Other current assets 14,427 9,075 Total current assets 422,375 290,738 Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $85,987 and $68,809 respectively) 85,449 64,188 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,856 26,492 Intangible assets, net 123,353 126,640 Goodwill 210,833 198,601 Restricted cash, non-current 32,003 - Prepaid lease asset 10,142 - Investment in non-consolidated affiliate 25,600 - Other assets 3,817 2,847 TOTAL ASSETS $ 959,428 $ 709,506 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 56,211 $ 50,091 Short-term portion of financing obligations 3,700 10,432 Short-term portion of operating leases 4,701 3,381 Total current liabilities 64,612 63,904 Convertible senior notes, net 166,440 - Long-term portion of financing obligations 1,399 95,028 Long-term portion of operating leases 43,123 24,034 Other long-term liabilities 3,937 3,566 Deferred income tax liability, net 13,554 15,566 Total long-term liabilities 228,453 138,194 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 293,065 $ 202,098 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 666,363 $ 507,408 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 959,428 $ 709,506

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET REVENUE: Clinical Services $ 108,733 $ 92,565 $ 275,599 $ 267,757 Pharma Services 16,711 12,107 42,852 34,205 Total revenue 125,444 104,672 318,451 301,962 COST OF REVENUE 71,379 53,840 190,011 155,049 GROSS PROFIT 54,065 50,832 128,440 146,913 Operating expenses: General and administrative 36,128 33,054 107,085 94,773 Research and development 1,964 2,611 6,129 6,407 Sales and marketing 11,304 11,508 34,757 35,048 Total operating expenses 49,396 47,173 147,971 136,228 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 4,669 3,659 (19,531 ) 10,685 Interest expense, net 2,458 203 4,825 3,333 Other (income) expense, net (11 ) (35 ) (7,639 ) 5,124 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 1,400 1,018 Loss on termination of cash flow hedge - - 3,506 - Income (loss) before taxes 2,222 3,491 (21,623 ) 1,210 Income tax (benefit) expense (335 ) 1,348 (10,378 ) (500 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,557 $ 2,143 $ (11,245 ) $ 1,710 Adjustment to the numerator for convertible notes in diluted EPS (3) NET INCOME (LOSS) 2,557 2,143 (11,245 ) 1,710 Convertible note accretion, amortization, and interest, net of tax 1,975 - - - NET INCOME (LOSS) USED IN DILUTED EPS $ 4,532 $ 2,143 $ (11,245 ) $ 1,710 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.02 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 110,461 103,899 107,605 99,149 Diluted 119,191 107,880 107,605 102,766

(3) This adjustment compensates for the effects of the if-converted impact of convertible notes in adjusted net income. Since an entity using the if-converted method assumes that a convertible debt instrument was converted into common shares at the beginning of the reporting period, the numerator is adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts).

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (11,245 ) $ 1,710 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 18,705 15,200 Loss on disposal of assets 371 451 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,400 1,018 Loss on termination of cash flow hedge 3,506 - Amortization of intangibles 7,387 7,482 Amortization of debt issue costs 138 323 Amortization of convertible debt discount 2,705 - Non-cash stock-based compensation 7,536 7,727 Non-cash operating lease expense 6,365 3,224 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (41,393 ) (17,125 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (4,525 ) $ 20,010 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of marketable securities (53,396 ) - Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 3,000 - Purchases of property and equipment (17,591 ) (13,953 ) Business acquisition (37,000 ) - Investment in non-consolidated affiliate (25,600 ) - Acquisition working capital adjustment - 399 Net cash used in investing activities $ (130,587 ) $ (13,554 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of revolving credit facility - (5,000 ) Repayment of equipment financing obligations (4,331 ) (5,481 ) Proceeds from term loan - 100,000 Repayment of term loan (97,540 ) (96,750 ) Cash flow hedge termination (3,317 ) - Payments of debt issuance costs - (1,051 ) Issuance of common stock, net 10,761 10,132 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs 194,466 - Proceeds from equity offering, net of issuance costs 127,293 160,774 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 227,332 $ 162,624 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 92,220 $ 169,080 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 173,016 9,811 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 265,236 $ 178,891 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 233,233 $ 178,891 Restricted cash, non-current 32,003 - Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 265,236 $ 178,891

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's financial results and financial guidance are provided in accordance with GAAP and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of core operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the Company's business. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations inherent in non-GAAP financial measures because they exclude charges and credits that are required to be included in a GAAP presentation and do not present the full measure of the Company's recorded costs against its net revenue. In addition, the Company's definition of the non-GAAP financial measures below may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by NeoGenomics as net income (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) interest expense, (ii) tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) non-cash impairments of intangible assets, (vii) and other significant non-recurring or non-operating (income) or expenses, including any debt financing costs.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

"Adjusted Net Income" is defined by NeoGenomics as net income (loss) from continuing operations plus: (i) non-cash amortization of customer lists and other intangible assets, (ii) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) acquisition and integration related expenses, (iv) non-cash impairments of intangible assets, (v) and other significant non-recurring or non-operating (income) or expenses, including any debt financing costs. In addition, if GAAP net income is negative and adjusted net income is positive, adjusted diluted net income (loss) will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

"Adjusted Diluted EPS" is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted diluted shares outstanding is the sum of diluted shares outstanding and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period. In addition, if GAAP net income is negative and adjusted net income is positive, adjusted diluted shares will also include any options or warrants that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 2,557 $ 2,143 $ (11,245 ) $ 1,710 Adjustments to net income (loss): Interest expense, net 2,458 203 4,825 3,333 Income tax (benefit) expense (335 ) 1,348 (10,378 ) (500 ) Amortization of intangibles 2,468 2,380 7,387 7,482 Depreciation 6,528 4,848 18,705 15,200 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 13,676 $ 10,922 $ 9,294 $ 27,225 Further adjustments to EBITDA: Acquisition and integration related expenses 446 334 1,852 2,143 Other significant non-recurring (income) expenses (4) (105 ) 364 (2,100 ) 6,527 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,715 3,275 7,536 7,727 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 16,732 $ 14,895 $ 16,582 $ 43,622

(4) Other significant non-recurring expenses includes grant income received related to the CARES Act, cash flow hedge termination fees, debt retirement fees and other non-recurring items.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 2,557 $ 2,143 $ (11,245 ) $ 1,710 Adjustments to net income (loss), net of tax: Amortization of intangibles 1,949 1,880 5,836 5,911 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,185 2,960 6,233 6,939 Acquisition and integration related expenses 353 264 1,463 1,669 Other significant non-recurring (income) expenses (5) (83 ) 288 (1,659 ) 5,156 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 6,961 $ 7,535 $ 628 $ 21,385 Net income (loss) per common share (GAAP) Diluted EPS $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.02 Adjustments to diluted income (loss) per share: Amortization of intangibles 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.06 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.02 0.03 0.06 0.07 Acquisition and integration related expenses - - 0.01 0.02 Other significant non-recurring (income) expenses (5) - - (0.02 ) 0.05 Impact of stock options in adjusted diluted shares in net loss periods (6) - - - - Rounding and impact of convertible notes in adjusted diluted shares in net loss periods (7) (0.02 ) - 0.01 (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.21 Weighted average shares used in computation of adjusted diluted EPS: Diluted common shares (GAAP) 119,191 107,880 107,605 102,766 Options and restricted stock not included in GAAP diluted shares (using treasury stock method) - 9 - 69 Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) 119,191 107,889 107,605 102,835

(5) Other significant non-recurring expenses includes grant income received related to the CARES Act, cash flow hedge termination fees, debt retirement fees and other non-recurring items.

(6) This adjustment compensates for the effects of the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options and restricted stock in the Adjusted Diluted Shares outstanding in periods in which there is a net loss, which are not included in GAAP Diluted Shares outstanding.

(7) This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which there is a net loss, also compensates for the effects of the if-converted impact of convertible notes in the Adjusted Diluted Shares outstanding, which are not included in GAAP Diluted Shares outstanding.

Supplemental Information

Segment Revenue, Cost of Revenue and Gross Profit

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Clinical Services: Revenue $ 108,733 $ 92,565 17.5 % $ 275,599 $ 267,757 2.9 % Cost of revenue 60,607 47,526 27.5 % 158,287 136,557 15.9 % Gross profit $ 48,126 $ 45,039 6.9 % $ 117,312 $ 131,200 (10.6 )% Gross margin 44.3 % 48.7 % 42.6 % 49.0 % Pharma Services: Revenue $ 16,711 $ 12,107 38.0 % $ 42,852 $ 34,205 25.3 % Cost of revenue 10,772 6,314 70.6 % 31,724 18,492 71.6 % Gross profit $ 5,939 $ 5,793 2.5 % $ 11,128 $ 15,713 (29.2 )% Gross margin 35.5 % 47.8 % 26.0 % 45.9 %

Supplemental Information

Clinical(8) Requisitions Received, Tests Performed, Revenue and Cost of Revenue

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Clinical(8): Requisitions (cases) received 147,518 145,312 1.5 % 406,250 427,406 (4.9 )% Number of tests performed 255,458 250,518 2.0 % 710,678 735,165 (3.3 )% Average number of tests/requisitions 1.73 1.72 0.6 % 1.75 1.72 1.7 % Average revenue/requisition $ 622 $ 637 (2.4 )% $ 632 $ 626 1.0 % Average revenue/test $ 359 $ 369 (2.7 )% $ 361 $ 364 (0.8 )% Average cost/requisition $ 342 $ 327 4.6 % $ 361 $ 320 12.8 % Average cost/test $ 197 $ 190 3.7 % $ 206 $ 186 10.8 %

(8) Clinical tests exclude requisitions, tests, revenue and costs of revenue for Pharma Services and COVID-19 PCR tests.

SOURCE: NeoGenomics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/612346/NeoGenomics-Reports-Revenue-Growth-of-20-to-Record-125-Million-in-the-Third-Quarter