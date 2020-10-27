

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.19 billion, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $7.68 billion, or $1.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.07 billion or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $12.13 billion from $12.68 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.07 Bln. vs. $4.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.72 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $12.13 Bln vs. $12.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.88 to $2.93 Full year revenue guidance: $48.8 to $49.5 Bln



