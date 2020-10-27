

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $313.3 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $290.2 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3% to $3.21 billion from $3.62 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $313.3 Mln. vs. $290.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.45 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q3): $3.21 Bln vs. $3.62 Bln last year.



