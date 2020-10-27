Biopharmaceutical company Alvotech announced today that its parent company, Alvotech Holdings SA, has successfully completed a $65 million private placement round. This has resulted in the company issuing new shares to a group of new investors and existing shareholders, which will further finance the development and release of its biosimilar candidates. This $65 million round is part of Alvotech's $100 million private placement round with a second closing expected shortly.

The first round of the private placement raised $65 million in gross proceeds and the transaction attracted strong interest from high quality institutional investors in Asia, U.S. and Europe. The new share issue values Alvotech at $1.5 billion.

"Alvotech has established itself as one of the leading biopharmaceutical companies in the world. Through strategic commercial partnerships with many of the top global and regional pharmaceutical companies, Alvotech is well positioned to accelerate the introduction and adoption of new biosimilars for patients around the world," said Robert Wessman, founder and chairman of Alvotech.

He continues: "I am delighted to welcome such a prestigious group of new investors who all bring significant experience and resources to aid Alvotech in continuing its journey."

The consortium of new investors includes: Shinhan, Baxter and ATHOS (Strüngmann Family Office), together with Alvogen and Aztiq Pharma as existing shareholders. Aztiq Pharma, led by Robert Wessman, remains a majority shareholder of Alvotech, while CVC Capital Partners and Temasek hold a significant stake in the company through its ownership in Alvogen.

Alvotech is a multinational biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Iceland, focused on the development and manufacture of high quality biosimilars for global markets. We are specialists in biotechnology, seeking to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-competitive products and services to our partners and to patients worldwide. Our fully integrated approach, with high-quality in-house competencies throughout the value chain, enables the accelerated development of biosimilar products.

Alvotech's initial pipeline contains several monoclonal-antibody and fusion-protein biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmunity, oncology and inflammatory conditions to improve quality of life for patients around the world.

