Southern Pacific Financing 04-B plc - Reports and audited financial statements 2019

27 October 2020

Southern Pacific Financing 04-B Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800EH3ILIVLSGD724

Reports and audited financial statements for the year ended 30 November 2019.

Reports and audited financial statements for the year ended 30 November 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1320998/Southern_Pacific_Financing_04_B_plc_2019_Signed.pdf

For further information please contact:

Southern Pacific Financing 04-B Plc

125 Wood Street

London EC2V 7AN

spvservices@apexfs.com