Southern Pacific Financing 04-B plc - Reports and audited financial statements 2019
London, October 27
27 October 2020
Southern Pacific Financing 04-B Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800EH3ILIVLSGD724
Reports and audited financial statements for the year ended 30 November 2019.
Reports and audited financial statements for the year ended 30 November 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1320998/Southern_Pacific_Financing_04_B_plc_2019_Signed.pdf
For further information please contact:
Southern Pacific Financing 04-B Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
