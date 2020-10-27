

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $703.4 million, or $7.17 per share. This compares with $220.7 million, or $2.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $824.3 million or $8.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.1% to $3.90 billion from $2.93 billion last year.



Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $824.3 Mln. vs. $285.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.41 vs. $2.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.25 -Revenue (Q3): $3.90 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year.



