

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $264 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $1.15 billion, or $1.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.6% to $14.74 billion from $11.37 billion last year.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $264 Mln. vs. $1.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.17 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.5 -Revenue (Q3): $14.74 Bln vs. $11.37 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de