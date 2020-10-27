Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.10.2020
Countdown bei BevCanna: Kommt das größte Weihnachtsgeschenk der Börse?
27.10.2020 | 12:27
Southern Pacific Financing 05-B plc - Reports and audited financial statements 2019

PR Newswire

London, October 27

27 October 2020

Southern Pacific Financing 05-B Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800CXXX8NIOHKDX16

Reports and audited financial statements for the year ended 30 November 2019.

Reports and audited financial statements for the year ended 30 November 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321011/Southern_Pacific_Financing_05_B_plc_2019_Signed.pdf

For further information please contact:

Southern Pacific Financing 05-B Plc

125 Wood Street

London EC2V 7AN

spvservices@apexfs.com

