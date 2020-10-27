Dream Homes & Development Corporation Reports Record Jobs in Process in Q3 2020

FORKED RIVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Dream Homes & Development Corporation (OTC PINK:DREM), a regional builder and developer of new single-family homes and subdivisions, as well as a market leader in coastal construction, elevation and mitigation, today announces results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, for the crucial jobs in process.

Company Highlights

Company Announces a Significant Increase in Jobs in Process in Q3 2020

Company announces Record Third Quarter completed, and jobs in process contracts of $7,807,467

Estimated gross profit for these nineteen jobs in process aggregate $1,895,552

Company has out for bid 20 jobs with potential sales contract in excess of $6 million

CEO and Chairman Vince Simonelli had the following comments, "The Company continues to record outstanding results for the third quarter of this year, as well as the year to date. The continued strong market interest will positively contribute to the Company's sales through the end of 2020 and well into 2021. I'm extremely pleased with the Company's results."

In addition, Simonelli stated, "I anticipate that we will reach or exceed the $6,000,000 mark in contract sales this year. We've worked extremely hard over the last few years to reach these milestones, and it's really gratifying and rewarding when we can see those efforts culminate in results."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company's products, any difficulty in marketing the Company's products in global markets, competition in the market for consumer products and inability to raise capital to fund operations and service the Company's debt. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the Company's performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

