

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $705.8 million, or $7.66 per share. This compares with $576.5 million, or $6.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $5.12 billion from $4.87 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $8.29 vs. $6.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.75 -Revenue (Q3): $5.12 Bln vs. $4.87 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.00 to $24.30



