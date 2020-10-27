BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

27 OCTOBER 2020

The Company was informed that on 27 October 2020, the following directors were granted awards in respect of ordinary shares in the Company, under the terms of the Bellway plc (2013) Performance Share Plan as follows:

Number of ordinary shares over which an award was granted J M Honeyman 39,005 K D Adey 22,668

The awards, which are in respect of new issue shares, are to be held in the Bellway Employee Share Trust (1992) ('the Trust') until at least 27 October 2023. The awards will attract dividend accrual shares and any vested shares which are not sold to pay income tax and national insurance liabilities will be subject to a two year post vesting holding period.

The awards are maximum awards and the degree to which they vest depends on performance targets measured over a three year period ('the performance period'). The performance period to be used commenced on 1 August 2020 and ends on 31 July 2023.

The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jason Michael Honeyman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bellway p.l.c. b) LEI 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code



12.5p ordinary shares





GB0000904986

b) Nature of the transaction Granting of awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £ Nil 39,005 d) Aggregated information







N/A



N/A e) Date of the transaction 27 October 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Keith Derek Adey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Finance Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bellway p.l.c. b) LEI 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code



12.5p ordinary shares





GB0000904986

b) Nature of the transaction Granting of awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £ Nil 22,668 d) Aggregated information







N/A



N/A e) Date of the transaction 27 October 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717