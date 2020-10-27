BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, October 27
BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
27 OCTOBER 2020
The Company was informed that on 27 October 2020, the following directors were granted awards in respect of ordinary shares in the Company, under the terms of the Bellway plc (2013) Performance Share Plan as follows:
|Number of ordinary shares over which an award was granted
|J M Honeyman
|39,005
|K D Adey
|22,668
The awards, which are in respect of new issue shares, are to be held in the Bellway Employee Share Trust (1992) ('the Trust') until at least 27 October 2023. The awards will attract dividend accrual shares and any vested shares which are not sold to pay income tax and national insurance liabilities will be subject to a two year post vesting holding period.
The awards are maximum awards and the degree to which they vest depends on performance targets measured over a three year period ('the performance period'). The performance period to be used commenced on 1 August 2020 and ends on 31 July 2023.
The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jason Michael Honeyman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bellway p.l.c.
|b)
|LEI
|213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares
GB0000904986
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Granting of awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
N/A
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 October 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
BELLWAY p.l.c.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Keith Derek Adey
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Finance Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bellway p.l.c.
|b)
|LEI
|213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares
GB0000904986
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Granting of awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
N/A
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 October 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717