Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 26-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 239.52p

INCLUDING current year revenue 239.82p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 232.74p

INCLUDING current year revenue 233.04p