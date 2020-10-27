

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Workplace technology company Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) reported Tuesday that net income for the third quarter declined to $90 million or $0.41 per share from $221 million or $0.68 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.48 per share, compared to $0.80 per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter declined 18.9 percent to $1.77 billion from $2.18 billion in the same period last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.24 per share on revenues of $1.60 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

XEROX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de