BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 24
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust PLC at
close of business on 26 October 2020 were:
161.67p Capital only
162.91p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 23rd October 2020,
the Company has 79,974,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,387,261
which are held in treasury.
