NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust PLC at

close of business on 26 October 2020 were:

161.67p Capital only

162.91p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 23rd October 2020,

the Company has 79,974,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,387,261

which are held in treasury.