NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of

business on 26 October 2020 were:

639.11p Capital only

644.20p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 22nd

October 2020, the Company has 83,933,462 ordinary shares in issue.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.