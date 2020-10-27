

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $201.87 million or $1.71 per share, up from $164.10 million or $1.37 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue for the quarter rose 0.9 percent to $1.06 billion from $1.05 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.



Revenue for the quarter consisted of a 1.3 percent increase in LTL tonnage per day, partly offset by 0.6 percent decrease in LTL revenue per hundredweight.



