Cloud-based engagement expert solution set to help accelerate firm growth and staff collaboration by providing CPA firms with technology expertise for anytime, anywhere access

Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting announced it has launched a beta program for the upcoming release of CCH Axcess Engagement, an innovative cloud-based expert solution that will complete the attest workflow in the CCH Axcess tax preparation, compliance, and workflow management platform. Built based on the award-winning CCH ProSystem fx Engagement workpaper management/trial balance solution, CCH Axcess Engagement takes many of its sought after features and functionality into the cloud.

The beta program is open to current and active customers of the on-premise CCH ProSystem fx Engagement software, providing them with the opportunity to directly influence the new cloud-based solution and to start their transition to the cloud. These customers are able to sign up for the CCH Axcess Engagement beta program now.

"CCH Axcess Engagement is the next building block in moving our Integrated Audit Approach to the CCH Axcess platform, helping firms realize the full benefits of a true cloud-based audit offering," said Cathy Rowe, CPA, CA and Director of Accounting and Audit Product Management at Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting North America. "It will let accounting firms leave behind inefficient tools, especially within their audit practice. Manual data entry and redundant processes due to outdated technology are a thing of the past. Put simply, maximizing both realizations and quality are critical for CPA firms."

CCH Axcess Engagement will help enhance real-time team collaboration, enable staff to search client data quickly, eliminate manual and often duplicate steps in the workflow process, and facilitate timely product updates. Its cutting-edge technology combined with the CCH Axcess platform and full control over migration (for existing Engagement customers), enables the auditor to focus on what is most important putting focus back on the client. CCH Axcess Engagement includes real-time collaboration features, quick search ability, and automatic grouping of accounts. Further, as part of CCH Axcess, the common client database is also included. Providing a robust workflow across all engagements in the firm whether audit, tax or other CCH Axcess Engagement additionally eliminates the costs and hassles of maintaining an infrastructure and provides the latest/greatest product updates timely.

When fully released, CCH Axcess Engagement will be the newest addition to the Wolters Kluwer Integrated Audit Approach. This approach represents all the components necessary for an automated, data-driven audit workflow that is integrated with the indispensable CCH Axcess platform. Components include the efficiency of CCH Axcess Engagement and TeamMate Analytics, the methodology of CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach, the comprehensive content of CCH Accounting Research Manager and CCH Axcess Financial Prep, the first dynamic cloud-based trial balance solution integrated with CCH Axcess.

