Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Countdown bei BevCanna: Kommt das größte Weihnachtsgeschenk der Börse?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7T ISIN: NL0011821392 Ticker-Symbol: G14 
Tradegate
27.10.20
13:29 Uhr
32,620 Euro
-1,160
-3,43 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGNIFY NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNIFY NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,47032,49013:42
32,47032,49013:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2020 | 13:05
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Signify shareholders appoint Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa to Board of Management

Press Release

October 27, 2020

Signify shareholders appoint Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa to Board of Management

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) appointed Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa as a member of the Board of Management, effective October 27, 2020. The appointment was the only agenda item at the EGM.

Javier van Engelen will fulfill the role of CFO of Signify and succeed René van Schooten, who held the position on an interim basis.

René van Schooten has expressed his wish to relinquish his position on the Board of Management as of January 1, 2021 and will stay on as advisor to the board till the end of May 2021.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Rogier Dierckx
Tel: +31 6 1138 4609
E-mail: rogier.dierckx@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify
Signifyproducts, Interactconnected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, we have approximately 37,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achievedcarbon neutrality in 2020 and have been named Industry Leaderin the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relationspage.

Attachment

  • 20201027_Signify shareholders appoint Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa to Board of Management (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d6e1b66-db87-46c5-baf9-ff113130c66e)
SIGNIFY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.