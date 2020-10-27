Hazeltree Fund Services: Hazeltree Appoints Jonathan Spirgel to Lead Cash and Liquidity Management Technology

Hazeltree Expands Management Team to Further Expand Liquidity Offerings

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury and portfolio finance solutions, today announced the appointment of industry veteran, Jonathan Spirgel, as Managing Director and Global Head of Cash and Liquidity Management. Mr. Spirgel will support Hazeltree's clients in delivering operational efficiencies, risk mitigation, and yield optimization related to their aggregated cash and liquidity needs. Mr. Spirgel comes to Hazeltree with over three decades of experience in the Liquidity, Cash and Collateral industry.

Mr. Spirgel has extensive experience in building Liquidity, Collateral and Segregation solutions for large, complex institutional clients. Mr. Spirgel created the first and most successful Liquidity Investment Portal, as well as other market-leading patented financial solutions including Commodity ETF's and Segregated Margin systems. Mr. Spirgel was a member of the senior management team of BNY Mellon, where he spent the bulk of his career.

Hazeltree offers financial institutions streamlined solutions to manage and optimize their counterparty relationships and unlock hidden costs across rates, funding, cash, and collateral. Clients benefit from increased transparency, cost saving, and counterparty risk mitigation all under an integrated and comprehensive solution.

This proprietary offering has generated significant demand from COOs, CFOs, CIOs, Portfolio Managers and Treasury Professionals. Hazeltree's Cloud based software enables investment managers to recast treasury and portfolio finance as a front-office, strategic contributor to a firm's profitability, while capturing the opportunity to scale their businesses in a cost-effective manner. Hazeltree automates spreadsheet-based cash and liquidity management processes which is especially critical during a remote-working environment.

Said Jonathan Spirgel, Hazeltree Global Head of Cash and Liquidity Management: "During these challenging times, we are committed to helping our customers effectively manage their Liquidity and Margin. Hazeltree is poised to expand our products and services globally and continue to build the solutions our clients need to manage their complex treasury organizations, and I am keen to leverage the opportunities we have to meet client needs in these unprecedented conditions."

Said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree: "Jonathan's proven track record building businesses and solutions will be crucial to help our clients address the many challenges they are facing, from turbulent market conditions, to UMR compliance requirements, to the low interest rate environment."

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading cloud-based treasury management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, financial institutions and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree's integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities finance, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. Visit www.hazeltree.comor contact info@hazeltree.comfor more information.