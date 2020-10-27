Cannabis Global, Inc.: Creating an Improved THC for Edibles and Beverages, Cannabis Global, Marijuana Company of America and Natural Plant Extract Form Research Partnership for New THC Nano Technologies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies and investing in fast-growing cannabis markets, today announced the inclusion of Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC:MCOA), as a research partner in its Project Varin research and development program. The two companies plan to collaborate on the development of new food and beverage products in conjunction with Natural Plant Extract of California, Inc. ("NPE"), which operates a licensed cannabis manufacturing business operation out of Lynwood, California. Cannabis Global and Marijuana Company of America have both have equity stakes in NPE.

Cannabis Global and Marijuana Company of America will collaborate to develop new protocols and techniques for food and beverage cannabinoid infusion based on the experienced gained under the Project Varin program.

Arman Tabatabaei, commented, "Marijuana Company of America and Cannabis Global are both equity holders in NPE, which holds both manufacturing and distribution licenses within the State of California, so this collaboration between the three companies is a natural fit. Upon the filing of our next patent in this area, we plan to jointly work within the California regulatory framework to create a new method to infuse food and beverages with THC. The technology holds the promise to rewrite the industry dynamic relative to both cost of infusion and overall efficacy for not only THC, but also for other cannabinoids."

The recent successes of Cannabis Global's Project Varin includes the creation of highly loaded cannabinoid nano units made from all-natural ingredients. Whereas the current state of the art for cannabinoid nano infusion of foods and beverages relies on chemicals to maintain stability, Project Varin technologies use no such chemicals. This will allow product formulators to create foods and beverages with clean labels and do so without the introduction of bitter tastes. Additionally, with the extreme bioavailability expected, manufacturers can use less active ingredients to reduce costs or include the full amount of active ingredient to provide a superior effect of the chosen cannabinoid.

"Our hempSMART product line places strong emphasis on purity and natural ingredients, so the Project Varin technology suite is of great interest to Marijuana Company of America," commented Jesus M. Quintero, CEO. "With both Cannabis Global and our Company being equity holders in NPE, and each holding equity in the other via our recently announced stock swap, the three-way collaboration makes tremendous sense and has the opportunity to yield extraordinary results. We welcome our expansion of the relationship with Cannabis Global."

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL . The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov

