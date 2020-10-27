

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT), an India-based online travel company, on Tuesday reported second-quarter loss attributable to owners of the company of $21.05 million or $0.20 per share, narrower than loss of $36.93 million or $0.35 per share in the year-ago period.



Comprehensive loss for the quarter was $5.63 million, compared to comprehensive loss of $59.43 million a year ago.



Adjusted loss for the quarter was $0.07 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $0.22 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenue for the quarter fell 82.2 percent to $21.05 million from $117.96 million in the year-ago period.



