

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) announced Tuesday that it expects to hire at least 50,000 seasonal employees this Friday, October 30, at its annual one-day 'UPS Brown Friday' hiring blitz at company locations across the country. UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition. Most of this year's hiring events will be virtual.



UPS Brown Friday brings nearly 250 virtual and in-person hiring fairs nearly a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially kick off the holiday shopping season.



The company will hire thousands of candidates on the spot as part of its broader effort, announced last month, to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers to support its annual holiday shipping rush.



UPS said many of those who attend one of its job fairs on Friday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.



Through the company's Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.



