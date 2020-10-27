TenTime uses NexPlayer (KOSDAQ:139670) to launch the first Arabic interactive video on-demand streaming platform offering the largest collection of shows, series, movies and music in high definition targeting the Arabic speaking population around the world.

TenTime uses the NexPlayer SDK to offer a professional, reliable, and broadcast-quality playback experience across all of their users' devices, including Android mobile phones and tablets as well as Samsung LG Smart TVs.

Carlos Lucas, NexPlayer CEO, comments: "TenTime decided that developing their own media player using open source technologies would require an expensive technical staff to build and maintain, expose them to potential bugs, and limit the feature set of their player; all of which would delay the launch of their OTT platform and put the project over budget."

The TenTime team was concerned about using open source technologies because they can be costly due to the hidden cost of bug fixes. They were also concerned about user privacy and the possibility of end user data collection within the open source code.

NexPlayer solves the expensive problem of managing many fragmented devices and platforms, helping broadcasters and OTT companies stay up-to-date on the latest device software updates to make sure the player within their apps are future-proof as well as backwards compatible to support legacy devices.

As NexPlayer controls all of its own code and offers personalized 24/7 technical support, the TenTime team quickly and easily integrated NexPlayer into their Android, Samsung Tizen and LG WebOS Smart TV apps, which enabled them to manage one player for all mobile devices, operating systems and TV models.

NexPlayer gave TenTime complete control over the playback experience, allowing their content to be streamed in several languages with multiple audio/video tracks, closed captioning and protected with Hollywood-grade digital rights management (DRM) solutions.

By choosing NexPlayer, TenTime streamlined the go-to-market process for their OTT apps, allowing them to reach more viewers, increase their subscriber base, and enable advanced functionalities making life easier for their development team.

About NexPlayer

NexPlayer is the leading multiscreen player SDK for premium video services, being integrated inside the apps of companies such as ATT, Sky, Turner, BT or HBO. It's fully customizable and available for Android, iOS, Tizen, WebOS, Xbox, PlayStation and web apps. For more information, visit www.nexplayersdk.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005075/en/

Contacts:

Allie Williams -- Allie.Williams@nexplayer.com