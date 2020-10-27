Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.10.2020
Countdown bei BevCanna: Kommt das größte Weihnachtsgeschenk der Börse?
WKN: A2DN8W ISIN: FI4000233267 Ticker-Symbol: 6NG 
Berlin
27.10.20
08:14 Uhr
1,670 Euro
-0,005
-0,30 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
27.10.2020 | 14:05
Next Games Oyj: Invitation to Next Games Corporation's Virtual Capital Markets Day on 25 November 2020

Next Games Corporation Press Release October 27, 2020 at 3.00 p.m. EET

Next Games invites analysts, investors and media representatives to the virtual Capital Markets Day on 25 November, 2020. The event starts at 2 p.m. EET and is estimated to end latest at 5 p.m. EET. The language of the event is English.

At the event, Next Games' management and experts will talk about the company strategy, goals and outlook. A more detailed event schedule and program will be published in November on Next Games' Investor website at www.nextgames.com/investorsand sent to those who have registered for the event.

Webcast

The event can be followed through a webcast broadcast starting at 2 p.m. EET at: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/cmd-2020. Materials and videos of the presentation will be published on Next Games' investor pages after the event. All materials and videos are published in English.

Registration

Please sign up for the event by Wednesday 18 November, 2020 through the registration form: http://nxtg.ms/cmd2020

Additional information:

Annina Salvén
CFO
+358

Next Games
Next Games

