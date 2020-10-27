Anzeige
Countdown bei BevCanna: Kommt das größte Weihnachtsgeschenk der Börse?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2020 | 14:05
110 Leser
Virtusa Corporation: Virtusa Demonstrates Cloud Technology and Industry Expertise with Google Cloud

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020(NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced that it has successfully achieved twelve Expertise designations as part of Google Cloud's Partner Advantage Program. Virtusa's achievements of expertise in priority workloads include Google Cloud ML & ML APIs, Google Cloud Identity and Security, Google Cloud Analytics, Competitive Technology for two major cloud computing services, VM Migration, and Streaming Data Analytics in key industries including Healthcare & Life Sciences, Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Wholesale, and Energy & Utilities.

Achieving Expertise in these areas means that Virtusa has demonstrated strong customer success with Google Cloud. Virtusa is a Google Cloud Premier Partner and offers services to support organizations' adoption of cloud technologies to drive innovation, scalability, and agility. Virtusa solutions that help Google Cloud clients throughout the cloud journey include:

  • Strategy: Accelerate adoption with comprehensive roadmaps that minimize business disruption and maximize returns.
  • Migration: Rapidly and successfully migrate applications, data, and infrastructure, all while lowering total cost of ownership.
  • Cloud-native: Leverage capabilities to build and deploy solutions at scale while ensuring innovation.
  • Data and analytics: Modernize platforms by building data lakes and analytical platforms that deliver actionable insights quickly.
  • SaaS: Enhance performance and unlock opportunities that drive innovation with Virtusa SaaS applications.
  • Security: Leverage integrated security capabilities that combine tools, best practices, and expertise to counter security threats.
  • Managed services: End-to-end managed services that enable clients to design, run, manage, and optimize applications, infrastructure, and data.

"Virtusa's cloud consulting, implementation, and migration services deliver microservices-based, low-code solutions and APIs to our clients that support efficiency, quality, and speed," said Raymond Hennings, EVP and head of global sales, alliances, and strategic deals, Virtusa. "Google Cloud enables our clients to adopt a hybrid or multi-cloud environment to drive decision-making with intelligent analytics on a secure-by-design infrastructure."

To learn more about Virtusa's expertise with Google Cloud, please visit: virtusa.com/partners/google-cloud-platform-gcp/

About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Contact:
Ron Favali
Conversion Marketing
ron@conversionam.com
727-512-4490

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
