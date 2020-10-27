Reveal and Epiq Announce Artificial Intelligence Enterprise Licensing Agreement

Industry leaders expand relationship providing access to Reveal's AI technology to Epiq clients globally

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal, a groundbreaking eDiscovery technology company, and Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, today announced a global enterprise license agreement for the use of Reveal's artificial intelligence technology.

The new enterprise license provides all Epiq clients with expanded access to Reveal's artificial intelligence platform with Reveal's recently announced acquisition of NexLP, a leader in the legal artificial intelligence space. Reveal's artificial intelligence platform turns disparate, unstructured data into meaningful insights that can be used to deliver operational efficiencies and strategic advantages for use with eDiscovery cases and Investigations.

"Epiq is excited to partner with Reveal as it expands its analytics and artificial intelligence offering through the acquisition of NexLP, a long standing and highly strategic partner of Epiq," said Doug Mazlish, SVP, strategic alliances. "We are looking forward to continuing to provide our clients best in class legal technology solutions in partnership with Reveal. Reveal's investment in NexLP will further fuel their innovation in artificial intelligence in the legal industry and allow Epiq to continue to be an innovation leader in the market."

"Epiq was an early adopter of Reveal AI and has consistently developed workflows around the platform to solve complex challenges," said Wendell Jisa, CEO of Reveal. "This is an exciting opportunity for Reveal to collaborate with one of the industry's most dominant legal service providers in bringing our next generation technology to the masses."

Epiq clients can access the next-generation AI solution now. Epiq has long provided the Reveal AI software to legal services clients, but now expands the capability across all business workflows whether deployed in an Epiq managed data center or in the Cloud, providing agility and flexibility for any client requirement. All Reveal AI features, including the industry-exclusive AI Model Library, become part of Epiq's expanded enterprise license.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world.

About Reveal

Reveal is the industry's only eDiscovery platform powered by artificial intelligence. As a cloud-based software provider, Reveal offers the full range of processing, early case assessment, review, infrastructure and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal clients include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design, multilingual user interfaces and the automatic detection of more than 160 languages, Reveal accelerates legal review, saving users time and money. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.

