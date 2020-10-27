

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Federal Housing finance agency's house price index and S&P Case-Shiller home price index for August are due at 9:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the yen, it weakened against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 104.67 against the yen, 1.1827 against the euro, 1.3026 against the pound and 0.9075 against the franc as of 8:55 am ET.



